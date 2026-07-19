Bird Dawgs Cruise to 8-1 Win Behind Two Debuting Pitchers, Even Series with Ottawa

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on game night

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on game night(Down East Bird Dawgs)

OTTAWA, Ontario - Two pitchers made their Bird Dawgs debuts, combining for six innings, and Kalae Harrison went four-for-four to lead the Down East Bird Dawgs to an 8-1 victory over the Ottawa Titans at Ottawa Stadium Saturday night, evening the series at one game apiece and setting up a rubber match Sunday afternoon.

Down East struck first in the third on an Ali LaPread RBI single before Jacob Corson added a two-run single in the fifth to push the lead to 3-0.

Ottawa got on the board with a Jackie Urbaez sacrifice fly in the fifth to cut it to 3-1, but the Bird Dawgs pulled away with two runs in the sixth on a Harrison RBI single and a Christian Adams sacrifice fly, one more in the eighth when Trotter Harlan scored on an error, and two more in the ninth on a Danell Figueroa RBI double and a Stephen DiTomaso RBI single to close out the 8-1 final.

Miguel Cirino made his Bird Dawgs debut with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Ray White (1-0) followed with three innings in relief in his own Bird Dawgs debut, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout, earning the win.

Kaleb Hill (3-4) took the loss for Ottawa, surrendering three runs on six hits over five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

The Bird Dawgs (27-32) look to take the rubber match Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. ET at Ottawa Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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