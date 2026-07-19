Bird Dawgs Cruise to 8-1 Win Behind Two Debuting Pitchers, Even Series with Ottawa
Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
OTTAWA, Ontario - Two pitchers made their Bird Dawgs debuts, combining for six innings, and Kalae Harrison went four-for-four to lead the Down East Bird Dawgs to an 8-1 victory over the Ottawa Titans at Ottawa Stadium Saturday night, evening the series at one game apiece and setting up a rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Down East struck first in the third on an Ali LaPread RBI single before Jacob Corson added a two-run single in the fifth to push the lead to 3-0.
Ottawa got on the board with a Jackie Urbaez sacrifice fly in the fifth to cut it to 3-1, but the Bird Dawgs pulled away with two runs in the sixth on a Harrison RBI single and a Christian Adams sacrifice fly, one more in the eighth when Trotter Harlan scored on an error, and two more in the ninth on a Danell Figueroa RBI double and a Stephen DiTomaso RBI single to close out the 8-1 final.
Miguel Cirino made his Bird Dawgs debut with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Ray White (1-0) followed with three innings in relief in his own Bird Dawgs debut, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout, earning the win.
Kaleb Hill (3-4) took the loss for Ottawa, surrendering three runs on six hits over five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.
The Bird Dawgs (27-32) look to take the rubber match Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. ET at Ottawa Stadium.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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Down East Bird Dawgs on game night
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