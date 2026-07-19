Harris Dominates Crushers, Grizzlies Even Series

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







AVON, OH - The Gateway Grizzlies shut out the Lake Erie Crushers 7-0 on Saturday night at ForeFront Field behind eight shutout innings from Ben Harris (6-4) and timely hitting, drawing even in the weekend series at one game apiece.

The game did not start until almost 9:00 p.m. local time after a nearly two-hour rain delay, and once the game got going, a pitcher's duel developed between Harris and Lake Erie left-hander Edwin Sanchez (5-3). Sanchez did not allow a baserunner in the first three innings and did not allow a hit until the fifth, but the Grizzlies turned that hit into a rally.

Jose Alvarez got a single to center field with one out in the frame, and ended up at third base on walks by Davie Morgan and Cole Brannen.That set up Victor Castillo for what became his second two-out, two-run single of the series, with the base knock to right making the score 2-0 before a subsequent throwing error by Crushers right fielder Garret Pike allowing Brannen to circle the bases and make the score 3-0.

The Grizzlies would add a run of insurance to their lead on an RBI single by Brannen in the seventh, and three more runs in the ninth without the aid of a hit thanks to three walks, three stolen bases, sacrifice flies by Castillo and Jose Cordoba, and a passed ball.

Harris did the rest, as he completed eight shutout innings for the second time this season, striking out nine and walking only two while throwing 75 of his 116 pitches for strikes. In the process, the Grizzlies secured only their second shutout win of the season, and moved back to within 2.5 games of first place in the West Division standings.

The Grizzlies will look to make it back-to-back victories as well as a series win in the finale against the Crushers on Sunday, July 19, sending Ty Good to the mound to oppose Lake Erie right-hander Gauge Lockhart. First pitch at ForeFront Field is scheduled for noon CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2026

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