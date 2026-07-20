Ben Harris Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Ben Harris has been chosen as the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 19. It is the Grizzlies' first Frontier League weekly honor in 2026, and the first of Harris' career.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois native earned the award by dominating the Lake Erie Crushers on the road on Saturday night, tossing eight shutout innings with four hits allowed, two walks, and nine strikeouts, throwing 75 of his 116 pitches for strikes in a 7-0 Grizzlies win that eventually led to a series triumph in Avon, Ohio this past weekend. It marked his third outing this season with eight or more innings pitched, the most of any pitcher in the Frontier League this season, and his second such start with no runs allowed.

The 25-year-old is in his second season with the Grizzlies, and currently ranks third in the Frontier League in strikeouts (73), tied for fourth in wins (6), and fifth in innings pitched (72 1/3). He is one of just two pitchers, alongside Sussex County's Rob Hensey, to be in the league's top-5 in all three categories.

Harris is also the first Grizzlie to win the Pitcher of the Week award since Teague Conrad, who received the honor in May of last year.

The Grizzlies return to action this week in Florence, Kentucky on the hunt for a third straight victorious road series against the Florence Y'alls beginning on Tuesday night, July 21. Gage Vailes will toe the rubber to begin the series at Thomas More Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 5:52 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2026

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