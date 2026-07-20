ValleyCats Kick-Off Second Half of Home Season with Fireworks, Kids in Free, and Bark in Park

Published on July 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are excited to open up the second half of the home season with a six-game homestand from July 21 to July 26!

The ValleyCats highly recommend fans always purchase tickets by visiting TCValleyCats.com, stopping by the box office at The Joe, or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287). This ensures that fans are working directly with the ValleyCats to get the most affordable and complete options available.

Glitnir Ticketing is the ValleyCats' only approved ticket partner, and the team cannot guarantee any purchases from resellers or 3rd parties. Buying tickets from any other resellers or 3rd parties may also result in inflated pricing or additional fees.

The new homestand kicks off with STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night on Tuesday, July 21, as the ValleyCats host the Atlantic North Division rivals, the Ottawa Titans. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 21 are available here.

The middle game of the series on Wednesday, July 22, is the ValleyCats' annual Camp Day with gates opening at 10 a.m. and first pitch set for 11 a.m. Tickets for July 22 are available here.

The series finale on Thursday, July 23, is a special night at The Joe as Community Heroes Night presented by National Grid takes center stage with a special pre-game ceremony honoring those making a huge impact in Capital Region neighborhoods, towns, and cities. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota to put an exclamation mark on the celebration. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 23 are available here.

The weekend kicks off with Kids in FREE Night, presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union, on Friday, July 24, as Tri-City hosts the New Jersey Jackals. Beyond that, Tri-City is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Night and will be wearing its special Los Puentes de Tri-City jerseys. The game will also have postgame fireworks thanks to Upstate New York Toyota. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The best way to get free tickets for kids is to call the box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Regular Tickets for July 24 are available here.

The second Bark in the Park Night for the season, presented by Benson's Pet Center, is set for Saturday, July 25. The night will also be Christmas in July at The Joe and Girl Scouts Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 25 are available here.

The fun wraps up with Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY on Sunday, July 26, leading into SouthPaw's Birthday Party and Jewish Heritage Night. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 5 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame. Tickets for July 26 are available here.

The homestand is the final time to catch the 'Cats in action at home until August 4, when they take on the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2026

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