Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

Published on July 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)







BASEBALL

Canadian Baseball League: The nine-team independent CBL, which turned professional this season after operating for years as the semi-pro Intercounty Baseball League, wants to add a tenth team by the 2028 season and is looking for an ownership group to purchase a CBL franchise in the Halifax (Nova Scotia) market and upgrade a local ballpark. All nine current CBL teams are based in Ontario so a Halifax team would add additional travel costs. The league commissioner stated there is also interest in the Montreal market but the league will not be considering locations in the United States for CBL teams.

Frontier League: The cities of Owensboro (KY) and Belton (MO) have each authorized feasibility studies for a possible new ballpark that would become home to a future team in the independent Frontier League. Owensboro could become a natural rival for the league's Evansville (IN) Otters, about 40 miles to the northwest. Belton, about 25 miles south of Kansas City (MO), would be the league's westernmost location with the Gateway Grizzlies in the St. Louis area as the nearest team.

Prospect League: The Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes of the summer-collegiate Prospect League are playing all Friday home games this season as the Route 66 Roadsters to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Route 66 that runs through the city.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Super League: A new mid-Michigan team called the Great Lakes Royals announced plans to play at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant (MI) as a member of the professional BSL's 2026-27 season. The team's owner also owned a proposed BSL expansion team called the Saginaw (MI) Soul that cancelled its planned start in the 2025-26 season due to venue issues and it appears the Royals could be replacing the Saginaw team. Saginaw is about 55 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant. The BSL operated with only five teams-one in the United States and four in Canada-for the 2025-26 season.

BIG3 League: The eight-team professional 3-on-3 BIG3 basketball league announced it will be going public on the New York Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of this year and plans to expand its franchise model by selling more city-based teams before the public listing. Four of the current BIG3 teams are owned by the league and four are under independent ownership groups.

FOOTBALL

American Indoor Football: A new team called the Wyoming Wranglers (Laramie) is being organized by the operator of the AIF and is expected to be part of the league's 2027 season. The new team is reported to be a result of the sale and relocation of the Odessa (TX) Drillers team that was affiliated with the AIF in the 2026 season.

National Arena League: The team known as the Oregon Horsemen (Nampa), which played the 2024 and 2025 seasons in the NAL before going dormant in 2026, announced the team is now called the Tri-City Horsemen and will play home games in Kearney (NE) that is part of Nebraska's Tri-City area along with Hastings and Grand Island. The Tri-City Horsemen do not currently appear on the NAL team listing. Last year, the team was rumored to be moving to Arizona after it registered a trademark for the "Arizona Horsemen" name.

Winter Indoor Football: The fall season developmental WIF has added several new teams for its 2026 season that will start in September. Some of the new teams include the Motor City Tigers, War Hounds (Westmoreland County, PA), Hudson Hurricanes, Lenawee Raiders (Michigan), Maple City Silverbacks, South Jersey Wave, Detroit Bandits, Ohio Elite (Columbus), Michigan Avengerz and Ohio Boom (Lima).

Indoor Football League: The IFL's expansion team to be based in Austin (TX) announced it will be called the ATX Draft, a name inspired by the Friesian draft horse breed, when it starts playing in the 2027 season.

HOCKEY

3ICE League: The independent three-on-three professional 3ICE League played its entire 2026 season this week over three days (July 14-16) at the Xtream Arena in Coralville (IA) with eight teams each playing two games, followed by a four-team playoff round. Games were taped and will be broadcast on the NHL Network and other networks from July 24 through August 21, 2026. Original plans included an eight-week season from June to August with each team playing four games but a partnership with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, who were based out of the Xtream Arena, fell apart when the team suspended operations after the 2025-26 season.

ECHL: The National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins have ended their longtime affiliation with the ECHL's Wheeling (WV) Nailers and signed an affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Florida Everblades (Estero) starting with the 2026-27 season. The Everblades recently ended their affiliation with the NHL's St. Louis Blues.

Professional Women's Hockey League: After three seasons in the league, the PWHL's Ottawa Charge will be moving its home for the 2026-27 season from the 8,300-seat TD Place Arena, which was shared with the men's Ottawa 67's of the major-junior Ontario Hockey League, to the 18,600-seat Canadian Tire Centre, home to the National Hockey League's Ottawa Senators. A new 6,500-seat arena is being built to replace the TD Place Arena but the Charge will not play there since the new arena will have less seating than the current TD Place Arena.

North American 3 Hockey League: The Tier-III junior-level NA3HL announced the league's Bayou State Rougarou team is moving to Shreveport (LA) for the 2026-27 season after playing its inaugural season in Monroe (LA). The team will continue to operate as the Bayou State Rougarou and will share the arena used by the Shreveport Mudbugs in the Tier-II North American Hockey League. The NA3HL is adding several other new teams for the 2026-27 season to include the Atlanta Capitals (Sandy Springs, GA), Louisiana Drillers (Lafayette, LA), Pelham (AL) Prowlers and Texas RoadRunners (College Station).

Ligue Nord Americaine de Hockey: A court has rejected a request by the Petroliers de Laval of the Quebec-based minor professional LNAH, or North American Hockey League, to temporarily stay their recent expulsion from the league. The LNAH dissolved the Petroliers franchise after the 2025-26 season due to conduct detrimental to the league based on actions by the team when celebrating its season championship. The league is reported to be considering Ottawa and other markets for a possible eighth team next season.

SOCCER

Gainbridge Super League (United Soccer League): The men's Athletic Club Boise of the Division-III USL League One announced it will hold off on starting a women's team that was supposed to start playing in the professional GSL for the 2027 season. The GSL is changing from a fall-to-spring season to a spring-to-fall season in 2027 and the Athletic Club Boise stated the women's team will not be ready for the earlier spring start in 2027.

USL Championship (United Soccer League): The Division-II professional USL Championship's Oklahoma City franchise announced it will be called the OKC United when it starts playing in 2028 at a new downtown 10,000-seat multipurpose stadium now under construction. The OKC United evolved from the Oklahoma City Energy FC that last played in the league's 2021 season and went dormant due to the lack of a suitable home field.

Northern Super League: The six-team Canadian women's professional NSL announced an expansion team based in Winnipeg (Manitoba) will be added as a seventh team for the 2027 season. The team's name and logo are still to be announced. The NSL is currently playing its second season and recently received an influx of $30 million from the international sports investment firm APEX.

Major League Soccer: As MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps FC tries to find a solution to its home stadium issues, the team has made a proposal to take over management of their current home at the 54,000-seat BC Place. The team's current lease, which is up at the end of this season, is not conducive to a positive revenue stream and has put the team at a competitive disadvantage. The team has been on the market for 19 months and a potential buyer from Las Vegas submitted a proposal to the league with plans to move the team to Las Vegas. MLS wants to keep the team in Vancouver but stated in the long run the team will need its own new stadium to be successful. The MLS commissioner stated this week that promotion and relegation does not make sense for the league right now due to the significant investment teams have made to their stadiums and player development programs.

MLS Next Pro: The Toronto FC II, the MLS Next Pro reserve team of Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, will relocate to the Canadian city of Barrie (Ontario), about an hour north of Toronto, for the 2028-29 season when a new 3,500-3,800-seat soccer stadium is to be completed for the team. The future team will be known as the Barrie MLS NEXT Pro until an official name is announced. The Toronto FC II currently plays home games at York Lions Stadium on the campus of York University in Toronto.

Women's Major League Indoor Soccer: The WMLIS announced a team called the Fort Wayne Fever has joined for the 2027 season. The league's team listing has the Fever replacing another Fort Wayne team called the Summit City Sentinels that played in the 2026 WMLIS season.

OTHER

LIV Golf League: The proposed Premier Golf League (PGL), which tried to get off the ground in 2022 and claims it was the first to conceive of the format of a world team-based golf league, has filed a suit in London Commercial Court against LIV Golf for stealing its 54-hole, team-based concept. In 2022, the PGL was seeking financing from Saudi Arabian investors who decided to back the Super Golf League, which started playing in 2022 as the LIV Golf Invitational Series using the same team-based concept proposed by the PGL. The LIV Golf International Series was renamed the LIV Golf League for the 2023 season with golfers competing in individual and team competitions simultaneously in events held around the world. The LIV Golf League recently lost future Saudi funding and is trying to raise capital to keep the league going after this season.

Premier Lacrosse League: The co-owner of the men's professional field lacrosse PLL wants to move the league away from a single-entity ownership model and start selling teams to individual owners by 2028 or soon after. The league also wants to expand to 16 teams over the next decade.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking the changes in the sports world's leagues, teams, and nicknames since April 2007.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2026

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.