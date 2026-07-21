Bolts Drop Series Opener to Schaumburg

Published on July 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored six runs in the first three innings to knock out the ThunderBolts 6-1 at Wintrust Field in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.

The Boomers (29-31) wasted no time jumping on the board as Alec Craig led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. He scored on an Anthony Calarco groundout. With two outs in the first, Kyle Fitzgerald walked and Banks Tolley followed with a two-run homer.

Daryl Ruiz answered for the ThunderBolts (29-30). In the second inning, he hit a solo home run, his tenth of the year, making it 3-1.

It was all Schaumburg after that, though. Cole Turney homered in the bottom of the second inning and they plated two more runs in the third on three singles and an error.

Windy City rookie Ramon Rodriguez settled in after the rocky start. He retired seven of the last eight batters he faced and ended up lasting 5.1 innings in his professional debut.

The damage had already been done, though, as the ThunderBolts offense couldn't get to Schaumburg starter Derek Salata. After the Ruiz homer, they didn't threaten again until the seventh, when Jared Beebe hit a leadoff double. That scoring chance was quashed when the Bolts hit into their third double play of the game.

Salata (4-4) went seven innings for the win. Rodriguez (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The ThunderBolts continue their four-game series with Schaumburg at home on Tuesday night. Tyler Wehrle (2-1, 4.64) will make his return from the injured list on the mound for the Bolts and Schaumburg will counter with Ross Thompson (6-2, 4.88). First pitch from Ozinga Field is slated for 6:35 on a $2 Tuesday. Broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2026

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