Thunderbolts Erase Late Deficit in Win at Evansville

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Daryl Ruiz hit an eighth-inning grand slam and Jared Beebe brought home the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth as the Thunderbolts defeated the Evansville Otters 8-7 at Bosse Field Friday night.

The Bolts (29-27) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, taking advantage of a hit by pitch and two walks. Robbie Ayers picked up an RBI single as part of the two-run inning.

Evansville (33-23) responded with a run in the second. Marcos Gonzalez reached on an error and scored on a JJ Cruz groundout.

After the Bolts extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth, Evansville got them back with two runs in the bottom of the frame, tying the score. The Otters took their first lead on a TJ Salvaggio RBI triple in the sixth.

The Evansville bullpen had handcuffed the Windy City offense until the eighth, when Beebe walked, Justin Fogel doubled and Ayers walked, loading the bases with one out. Ruiz stepped up next with a towering grand slam that gave the Thunderbolts a 7-4 lead.

Evansville showed fight in the bottom of the inning, coming back to tie the score with three runs on four hits and a walk. Amani Jones hit a two-out RBI single to even it at 7-7.

With one out in the ninth inning, Michael Sandle reached on an error for the Bolts. Liam McArthur followed with a double, his third hit of the day. Beebe's flyout brought Sandle home to make the final score 8-7.

Carter Delaney didn't allow a run in an inning and improved his record to 7-0 with the win. Alex Valdez (2-2) took the loss. Justin Lovell pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for his sixth save.

Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Saturday night. Dante Maietta (1-0, 3.80) makes the start for the Thunderbolts against Evansville's Ryan Wiltse (3-4, 4.83). First pitch from Bosse Field is slated for 6:35 and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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