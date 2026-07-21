Boomers and Salata Better Windy City

Published on July 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three runs in the first inning and did not look back, posting a 6-1 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Monday night at Wintrust Field.

Alec Craig led off the game with a double for the Boomers and scored two batters later on a groundout from Anthony Calarco. Banks Tolley pushed the lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer, his third of the season. Daryl Ruiz homered for Windy City in the second to cut into the deficit. The run would be the lone blemish against Schaumburg starter Derek Salata in the game. Cole Turney, activated from the injured list before the game, homered to open the second and make the score 4-1 and Calarco added an RBI single in the third before another run crossed on an error.

Salata allowed just the one run in seven innings of work, scattering five hits while walking two and striking out seven to nab his fourth win of the year. The Westchester, Ill. resident retired 11 straight from the third through the sixth. The Boomers also turned three double plays behind the right-hander. Alex Calarco and Cole Smith both finished with a pair of hits as the Boomers tallied nine in the victory.

The Boomers (29-31) meet the ThunderBolts again on Tuesday night as the series shifts to the south side for a 6:35pm affair. RHP Ross Thompson (6-2, 4.88) is the scheduled starter for Schaumburg. The team returns home on Friday night for Star Wars Night on an evening which will feature postgame fireworks and a drone show. Drone shows are presented by SkillUp. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2026

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