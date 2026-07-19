Nicol's Blast Sends Boomers to Series Victory

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Jeff Nicol blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Schaumburg Boomers to a 5-4 win over the Joliet Slammers on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Field in the rubber game of the weekend set.

Buddie Pindel threw seven shutout innings for the Boomers, who built a 2-0 lead in the contest. Kellum Clark singled home Cole Smith for the first run of the game in the third. Kyle Fitzgerald smacked a solo homer with two outs in the seventh to extend the advantage. Joliet broke through against the bullpen in the eighth, scoring four times to take the lead. Patrick Ward connected on a go-ahead two-run homer in the inning. The heroics from Nicol came after Christian Fedko walked and Will Prater singled, both with one away. Nicol drove a 3-1 offering over the wall in left to hand the Boomers the victory.

Pindel walked two and struck out three in the no-decision. The All-Star allowed seven hits. Joliet had runners on base in every inning except the ninth, when fellow All-Star Caleb Riedel spun a perfect frame for his sixth save of the year. Holland Townes earned the win in relief. Schaumburg drew nine walks in the win, which secured two-of-three in the series against the division rival.

The Boomers (28-31) will continue a stretch of nine consecutive series against the West Division by playing a makeup game at home on Monday night at 6:30pm against the Windy City ThunderBolts. RHP Derek Salata (3-4, 4.72) is the scheduled starter for Schaumburg. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Boomers Baseball Cap courtesy of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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