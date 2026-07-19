Florence Sweeps Mississippi

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (31-28) finished off the Mississippi Mud Monsters 6-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series. Florence ends the season 6-3 against Mississippi after being just 3-9 against them last season.

Nathan Lawson grabbed the ball for the Y'alls, fresh off being activated from the injured list this morning. Mississippi jumped on him early in the first to push across a run but Lawson limited the damage and received support from his offense. The WKU alum settled in, pitching a clean next three innings before allowing one run in both the fifth and sixth to end his night.

Florence answered right back in the bottom of the first when Hank Zeisler lifted a sacrifice fly to score Milo Rushford and tie the game at 1-1. The Y'alls added five more in the second with a two-out rally, featuring four hits and three walks while batting around in the lineup. Rushford roped a two-run single to take the lead, while Zeisler, Garrett Broussard, and Brendan Bobo ripped three consecutive RBI singles to make it 6-1 Florence.

Isaac Milburn relieved Lawson in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and nobody out. In his first appearance out of the bullpen this season, the lefty was dynamite and finished off the game with four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with a strikeout. Milburn earned the save, and Lawson picked up his third win of the season.

Florence receives the day off tomorrow and returns to Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday to open up a 3-game series with the Gateway Grizzlies. LHP John Girard takes the mound for Florence with the first pitch scheduled for 6:51 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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