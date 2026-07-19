Five-Run Second Too Much to Overcome as Y'alls Complete Sweep of Mud Monsters

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters stand for the National Anthem

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters stand for the National Anthem(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

FLORENCE, Ky. - Although three different batters recorded multi-hit days, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (25-35) fell behind the Florence Y'alls (31-28) early Sunday afternoon and could not complete the comeback, resulting in a 6-3 loss.

Mississippi turned to southpaw John Walsh, making his third start of 2026 with the hope of returning to the win column after dropping the first two games of the three-game set.

Walsh received run support early after Mississippi plated the first run of the ballgame in its first chance on offense.

Brayland Skinner led things off with a ground-rule double but was caught in a rundown for the first out.

AJ Fritz was then drilled by a pitch before Karell Paz singled to put Mud Monsters baserunners on the corners.

Samil De La Rosa followed with an RBI groundout to plate Fritz and open the scoring with a 1-0 Mississippi lead.

Florence responded right away after Walsh walked Y'alls leadoff man Milo Rushford to begin its day on offense.

Zade Richardson followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Hank Zeisler lifted a fly ball the opposite way into left field that was deep enough to score a tagging Rushford and tie the game at 1-1.

Florence continued its attack in the second inning, taking the lead after Jackson Tucker started things with a walk and Dillon Baker followed with a one-out walk to put two men on.

Zach Beadle grounded out back to Walsh to move both runners into scoring position before Rushford knocked a two-run double into right field to give Florence a 3-1 lead.

Richardson drew the third free pass of the inning to join Rushford on the basepaths before Zeisler picked up his second RBI of the day to increase the lead by one.

The next batter, Garrett Broussard, singled on a softly hit ground ball to third baseman Travis Holt to plate Richardson and make it 5-1 Y'alls.

Brendan Bobo then singled home the fifth run of the inning to put Florence in front 6-1.

In the bottom of the third, Mississippi turned to Braden Forsyth out of the bullpen, ending Walsh's day.

Forsyth surrendered a single to Tyler Shaneyfelt to start things, and after a passed ball by Tevis Payne II allowed him to move to second, Shaneyfelt stole third.

Forsyth followed by striking out the side to hold the score at 6-1.

In the top of the fourth, Mississippi found success with two hits against Florence starter Nathan Lawson after Kyle Booker singled with one out and Joshua Shelly picked up his first hit of the day with two outs to put runners on the corners, but the Mud Monsters could not capitalize as the offense was held scoreless for the third straight frame.

Forsyth continued his outing into the bottom of the fourth, posting another scoreless inning to keep the deficit at five.

Skinner led off the top of the fifth with a single for his third hit of the day, moving to second on a fielder's choice by Fritz and then to third on a wild pitch by Lawson.

With one out, Paz grounded out to first base, allowing Skinner to score and make it a 6-2 ballgame.

Tristan House emerged to take the mound in the bottom of the fifth after Forsyth's two scoreless innings and tossed a scoreless frame of his own.

The Mud Monsters offense picked up where it left off in the sixth inning when Holt led off the frame with a double, Booker was hit by a pitch and Payne II picked up his second hit of the day to load the bases and knock Lawson out of the game.

One batter later with one out, facing Isaac Milburn, Slater Schield lined a ball sharply into right field that Bobo made a diving catch on, allowing Holt to tag and score, cutting Florence's lead in half at 6-3.

Dallas Woolfolk took the hill in the bottom of the sixth to follow House out of the Mississippi bullpen and worked his way out of trouble after allowing a leadoff single to Rushford and a single to Richardson that pushed Rushford to third.

Zeisler followed by lining out to Skinner in center field, who came up firing home to nail Rushford at the plate and keep it a 6-3 game.

After being retired in order in the top of the seventh, Mississippi sent Brayden Sanders to the mound to take over for Woolfolk, and the rookie right-hander retired the side in order to send the game to the top of the eighth.

Mississippi picked up two two-out hits in the inning, one from Payne II, his third of the day, and one from Shelly, his second.

Despite the hits, the two-out rally was thwarted by Milburn, and the game moved to the bottom of the eighth with Chris Barraza entering the game.

Barraza retired the side in order, striking out the final two men to give the Mud Monsters one more chance with the bats.

Holding Mississippi scoreless through the previous two innings, Milburn remained on the mound for the top of the ninth, pitching a 1-2-3 inning to complete the sweep with a 6-3 final.

Following an off day on Monday, the Mud Monsters return to Trustmark Park to begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, July 21, opening a six-game home series against the Evansville Otters.

Tuesday's opener features the Taco Tuesday promotion with $2 pulled pork or chicken soft tacos topped with cheese, lettuce and queso. It is also a Bingo Madness game with the chance to play along all game long for prizes. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. At the time of writing, no probable starting pitchers have been announced.

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Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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