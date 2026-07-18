Mud Monsters Unable to Fend off Y'alls Late Inning Rally

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters head for home

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters head for home(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

FLORENCE, Ky. - Despite holding two separate leads in the ballgame, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (25-33) were unable to hold off the Florence Y'alls (29-28), culminating in an 8-6 series-opening loss Friday evening.

Mississippi opened the post-All-Star break portion of the 2026 campaign with southpaw Tyler Campbell taking the hill looking to extend a consecutive winning streak to three games.

Campbell sat down the Y'alls in order in his first frame of work, picking up his first strikeout of the evening on the second batter of the game.

The Mississippi bats threatened in the top of the second after Travis Holt and Kyle Booker started a one-out rally with Holt singling and Booker reaching on an error, but Florence starter Jonaiker Villalobos was able to pitch himself out of the jam without allowing a runner to cross.

A two-out rally led to the first runs coming across for Mississippi in the top of the third after AJ Fritz drew a free pass and Karell Paz singled to put two men on for Victor Diaz.

On an 0-1 count, Villalobos threw a changeup right into Diaz's wheelhouse, and he lifted it over the left-center field wall for a 3-0 Mud Monsters advantage.

The Y'alls answered right away with two runs in their half of the third to make it a one-run game.

After Dillon Baker was hit by an offering from Campbell, Zach Beadle reached on a fielding error by Holt at third, and Milo Rushford singled to load the bases.

Clutch defense delayed the first Florence run from scoring after Brett Blomquist grounded a ball to Holt, and the Mud Monsters third baseman fired home for the force out to catch Baker for out number one.

Hank Zeisler then grounded a ball to Nathan Rose at second, who flipped it to shortstop Joshua Shelly for one, but the throw to Fritz at first was offline.

The first run scored was credited as an RBI for Zeisler, while the second came home on the errant throw, cutting the Mud Monsters lead to 3-2.

Both southpaws navigated traffic on the basepaths until Florence put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

After Jackson Tucker singled and stole second, and Baker singled to put the Y'alls on the corners, Brayden Sanders entered out of the Mud Monsters bullpen to take over for Campbell.

Sanders walked the first man he faced to load the bases and picked up a clutch strikeout of Rushford for out number two, but Blomquist unloaded the bases with a three-run double. The first two runs were credited to Campbell's line, while the third was charged to Sanders, putting Florence in front 5-3.

The left-hander out of New Mexico finished his day throwing 5.1 innings, allowing four runs, three of them earned, on eight hits while walking one and striking out three.

Mississippi's offense was held at bay through three full frames before another two-out rally answered the trio of Florence runs in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, Shelly singled, and with two outs, Brayland Skinner joined him after reaching on an error by Florence shortstop Baker to put two men on.

A wild pitch by Y'alls reliever Will Carsten followed, moving both Mississippi baserunners into scoring position, and Fritz scored both with a clutch game-tying two-run single to knot things up at 5-5.

Fritz then stole second, and Carsten's second wild pitch of the inning moved him 90 feet away from giving Mississippi the lead.

Paz then followed with his second hit of the game, a run-scoring double to score Fritz and give Mississippi a 6-5 lead.

Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived as Florence jumped on Dallas Woolfolk, who entered out of the Mud Monsters bullpen in the bottom of the seventh.

Zade Richardson, who was replaced by pinch-runner Tyler Shaneyfelt at first, started things with a walk.

Shaneyfelt stole second as Woolfolk picked up the first out on a strikeout of Tucker.

Garrett Broussard then picked up his first hit of the day, an RBI single to score the tying run for Florence and make it 6-6.

Back-to-back singles by the next two men loaded the bases before Woolfolk issued consecutive walks with the bases loaded, ending the right-hander's day with Florence now up 8-6.

Connor Langrell, tasked with picking up the final two outs of the inning, struck out Zeisler for the second out of the frame before inducing a popout to second to end the threat.

Mississippi's bats picked up a one-out hit with Booker notching his first of the game in the top of the eighth, but the offense could not make anything of it.

Langrell remained on the hill in the home half of the eighth. After drilling Shaneyfelt to put the leadoff man aboard, the Mud Monsters reliever responded by retiring the next three men in order to keep the deficit at 8-6.

Aiden McEvoy entered with a save opportunity in the top of the ninth as Mississippi's bats were down to their final chance.

Although Shelly drew a walk to reach, McEvoy retired the next three Mud Monsters to come to the plate to secure the 8-6 series-opening victory for Florence.

The Mud Monsters continue their three-game set against the Y'alls Saturday evening. Right-hander Sergio Sanchez (1-0, 0.77) starts for Mississippi while Florence counters with left-hander Evan Webster (7-5, 4.52). First pitch is scheduled for 6:36 p.m. ET (5:36 p.m. CT).

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.