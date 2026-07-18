ValleyCats Pitcher Adam Maher Nearly No-Hits Quebec in Doubleheader Opener
Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
Tri-City starting pitcher Adam Maher nearly no-hit the hottest team in the Frontier League to lead ValleyCats into the second half of the 2026 season with a 9-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Quebec on July 17.
Ruben Castro legitimately legged out an infield single with one out in the seventh for the Capitales to break up the no-no.
Maher shut down the Atlantic East Division leaders on 105 pitches and finished the gem up with his eighth strikeout as he got Nicolas Deschamp swinging. Maher walked four.
Quebec (38-18) came into the day as the top-hitting team in the Frontier League batting .304 as a squad and scoring a league-best 414 runs so far.
The ValleyCats offense got started when RJ Stinson stole second in the top of the third and Aaron Whitley scored for Tri-City (24-33) on an errant throw. Amani Larry hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, to double the lead in the fourth.
Max Mandler and Ranko Stevanovic had back-to-back two-run doubles in the top of the sixth. Mandler drove in another in the seventh.
David Glancy, fresh off an All-Star Game-winning home run and MVP award, sealed the win with two more in the seventh on his tenth home run of the season.
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