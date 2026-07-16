ValleyCats Outfielder David Glancy Earns Frontier League All-Star Game MVP

Published on July 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







After a go-ahead solo home run to left in the top ninth inning, ValleyCats outfielder David Glancy was named the Frontier League All-Star Game MVP as he led the Atlantic Conference to a 2-1 win over the Midwest on July 15.

Glancy also singled and came around to score the tying run the game for Atlantic, 1-1, in the top of the seventh during the 33rd annual exhibition. This year the game was held in Florence, Kentucky, home of the Y'Alls.

Fellow ValleyCat Dylan Broderick started the game in right field for the Atlantic Conference.

It is the second-straight year that a ValleyCat drove in the winning run as current ValleyCats third baseman Ian Walters knocked in the winning tally in the 2025 game which was a 5-4 win for Atlantic.

After the break, the ValleyCats open the second half of the 2026 season at Quebec this weekend.

The Tri-City ValleyCats are then excited to open up the second half of the home season with a six-game homestand from July 21 to July 26.

The new homestand kicks off with STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night on Tuesday, July 21, as the ValleyCats host the Atlantic North Division rivals, the Ottawa Titans. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 21 are available here.

The middle game of the series on Wednesday, July 22, is the ValleyCats' annual Camp Day with gates opening at 10 a.m. and first pitch set for 11 a.m. Tickets for July 22 are available here.

The series finale on Thursday, July 23, is a special night at The Joe as Community Heroes Night presented by National Grid takes center stage with a special pre-game ceremony honoring those making a huge impact in Capital Region neighborhoods, towns, and cities. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota to put an exclamation mark on the celebration. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 23 are available here.

The weekend kicks off with Kids in FREE Night, presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union, on Friday, July 24, as Tri-City hosts the New Jersey Jackals. Beyond that, Tri-City is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Night and will be wearing its special Los Puentes de Tri-City jerseys. The game will also have postgame fireworks thanks to Upstate New York Toyota. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 24 are available here.

The second Bark in the Park Night for the season, presented by Benson's Pet Center, is set for Saturday, July 25. The night will also be Christmas in July at The Joe and Girl Scouts Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for July 25 are available here.

The fun wraps up with Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY on Sunday, July 26, leading into SouthPaw's Birthday Party and Jewish Heritage Night. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 5 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame. Tickets for July 26 are available.







Frontier League Stories from July 15, 2026

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