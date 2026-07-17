Micro Wrestling Is Back at ForeFront Field on August 9th at 7pm

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Micro Wrestling is back for a second straight year at ForeFront Field. Professional wrestling fans can experience a high-flying, hard-hitting night as the Micro Wrestling Federation - the longest-running micro-wrestling promotion in the world - rolls into Avon on August 9th.

Gates open at 6pm, and bell time is 7pm.

On the card is Jamaican Jo, a local native of Strongsville, Ohio. As seen on TV on Discovery Channel show Big Little Brawlers, Jamaican Jo will be joined by Little Miss, Zach Presley, Flyin' Ryan, Lidl Lex, Carolina Reaper, King Clover, Rufio, Chief Littlefoot, Micro Suave, and Ben Urkel.

General admission tickets are first come, first served and are $25 in the seating bowl. Ringside seats are limited and come with a guaranteed seat in the front two rows on the field and up close to the action for $46. Tickets are on sale now at the following link: Buy Tickets Here!

Visit microwrestling.com to learn more and to purchase your tickets.







Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

Micro Wrestling Is Back at ForeFront Field on August 9th at 7pm - Lake Erie Crushers

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