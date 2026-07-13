Crushers Stifled in First Half Finale, Find Themselves Just 3.5 Games Back of Playoff Spot at All-Star Break

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (25-32) were unable to secure the series sweep against the Washington Wild Things (38-19) on Sunday, falling 8-2 in the final game of the first half of the 2026 season. Lake Erie, despite a tumultuous couple of weeks, find themselves just 3.5 games back of the Florence Y'alls for the final wild card spot in the Midwest Conference at the All-Star Break.

The Wild Things were sick of not scoring runs, so they scored four in the first inning on a two-RBI double from 1B Andrew Czech and a two-RBI single from 3B Cole Fowler to make a 1st inning statement.

The Crushers plated a run on a two-out, RBI double from 1B Jacob Tobias in the top of the 2nd to get on the board. Then in the 3rd, Lake Erie cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout from C Alfredo Gonzalez, making the score 4-2 Washington.

However, Washington erased those two runs immediately on a two-run homer from DH Anthony Brocato in the bottom of the 3rd, making the Wild Things' lead four runs yet again. In the 5th, CF Caleb Ketchup ran into a pitch for an opposite field two-run homer to make it 8-2 Washington.

Both bullpens from then on put zeros on the scoreboard. RHP Adam Brouwer pitched two scoreless innings to close the game, but the Crushers' bats couldn't find any traction and finished the first half with an 8-2 loss.

Washington's Brit Kostura (1-1) pitched a quality start for the win, and Crushers' RHP Chris McMahon (0-2) received the loss as the opener.

The Crushers have officially entered the All-Star break at 25-32 and just 3.5 games back of a playoff spot in the Midwest Conference, certainly an attainable deficit. The second half begins on Friday, July 17th at ForeFront Field when the Crushers welcome in the Gateway Grizzlies for a huge weekend series with the Crushers looking to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight season under Jared Lemieux.

Come along for the ride and cheer on your Crushers at ForeFront Field! Get your tickets to this upcoming weekend at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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