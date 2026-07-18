Miners Sunk by Bloop Single from a Familiar Face
Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
Brockton, Massachusetts: The Sussex County Miners drop their first game back from the all-star break, falling to the Brockton Rox 3-1 in a game that got away from them late in the ball-game.
A solo shot by Keenan Taylor on the second pitch to begin the second inning gave the Miners the early lead, but that was all the Miners offense could produce as Eli Majick bent but didn't break. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and one run. Tristan Harley was as close to flawless as you can get for Sussex County. The Brockton Rox were limited to one hit through six innings with little idea how to solve the righty from Tallahassee. Heading into the contest, the Miners had a streak of quality starts from their starting pitchers, this was no different.
Sadly, the Miners were playing with fire, and they got burned toward the homestretch. In the bottom of the seventh, Jacob Weidner came in and put two on base after walking Austin White and then hitting Keagan Calero. Micah Earwood came from the bullpen to try and get the Miners out of the jam, but on a full count with two outs, Former Miner, Evan Giordano pulled through with a two run RBI single to center field, giving the Rox the late advantage. Jack-Thomas Wold added to the Brockton lead with a single to right field. For the first time in what seemed like a while, the Miners bullpen went flat. The Miners would give themselves a chance in the ninth with runners in the corners, but it was not meant to be.
A tough loss for a team that caught fire heading into the break. They will get a chance to pick themselves up tomorrow in Massachusetts for Game two of this three game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. Fans can watch live on the Frontier League Network powered by HTN or listen on Mixlr. Streaming links are available at scminers.com.
Written by Justin Haight
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