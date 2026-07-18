Bird Dawgs Drop Canada Opener 8-5 After Harrison's Go-Ahead Homer Can't Hold

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the basepaths

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the basepaths(Down East Bird Dawgs)

OTTAWA, Ontario - Kalae Harrison's go-ahead three-run homer gave the Down East Bird Dawgs a brief lead in the fourth inning, but the Ottawa Titans answered with four unanswered runs over the final five frames to take an 8-5 victory at Ottawa Stadium Friday night, opening the Bird Dawgs first Canadian road trip of 2026 with a loss and dropping Down East to 26-32.

Ottawa jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings as AJ Wright launched a two-run homer in the first, Taylor Wright added a solo shot, and Thomas Ferroggiaro singled in a run in the third.

The Bird Dawgs answered in the fourth as Jacob Corson scored on an error, Stephen DiTomaso drove in a run on a groundout, and Harrison capped the rally with a three-run homer to give Down East a 5-4 lead.

The Titans chipped away with four unanswered runs the rest of the way - on an RBI single from Jackie Urbaez, a Jake Steels RBI groundout in the fourth, another Steels RBI groundout in the sixth, and a bases-loaded walk from Ferroggiaro in the eighth - to close out the 8-5 final.

Drew Henderson (3-5) took the loss, allowing six runs on 10 hits over five innings with one strikeout and two walks.

Evan Grills (2-0) earned the win, allowing five runs - just one earned - on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Brett Garcia collected his 10th save of the season with a clean ninth.

The Bird Dawgs (26-32) look to bounce back Saturday, July 18, at 6 p.m. ET at Ottawa Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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