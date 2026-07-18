Bird Dawgs Drop Canada Opener 8-5 After Harrison's Go-Ahead Homer Can't Hold
Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
OTTAWA, Ontario - Kalae Harrison's go-ahead three-run homer gave the Down East Bird Dawgs a brief lead in the fourth inning, but the Ottawa Titans answered with four unanswered runs over the final five frames to take an 8-5 victory at Ottawa Stadium Friday night, opening the Bird Dawgs first Canadian road trip of 2026 with a loss and dropping Down East to 26-32.
Ottawa jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings as AJ Wright launched a two-run homer in the first, Taylor Wright added a solo shot, and Thomas Ferroggiaro singled in a run in the third.
The Bird Dawgs answered in the fourth as Jacob Corson scored on an error, Stephen DiTomaso drove in a run on a groundout, and Harrison capped the rally with a three-run homer to give Down East a 5-4 lead.
The Titans chipped away with four unanswered runs the rest of the way - on an RBI single from Jackie Urbaez, a Jake Steels RBI groundout in the fourth, another Steels RBI groundout in the sixth, and a bases-loaded walk from Ferroggiaro in the eighth - to close out the 8-5 final.
Drew Henderson (3-5) took the loss, allowing six runs on 10 hits over five innings with one strikeout and two walks.
Evan Grills (2-0) earned the win, allowing five runs - just one earned - on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Brett Garcia collected his 10th save of the season with a clean ninth.
The Bird Dawgs (26-32) look to bounce back Saturday, July 18, at 6 p.m. ET at Ottawa Stadium.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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Down East Bird Dawgs on the basepaths
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