Wild Things Take Opener in New York Behind Hometown Efforts

Published on July 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







POMONA, NY - The Washington Wild Things opened the Frontier League's second half with a 3-1 win at New York on Friday night with a strong pitching night from the combination of Jack Brodsky, Michael Foltz Jr., Mack Anglin and Landon Ginn. Brodsky turned in 5.2 innings of one-run ball (the run was unearned) for his second win of the year and his career.

Washington scored the first three runs, scoring on Billy Sullivan's RBI single in the second to open the scoring. Sullivan, who grew up about 15 minutes from Clover Stadium in Valley Cottage, New York, reached three times in the win, helping to set up or have a hand in all of the scoring for the Wild Things and catching the great mound effort.

Washington's second run came in on a ground ball by Benjamin Rosengard that was mishandled and the third on an RBI single to center by Antonio Monroy, making. It 3-0. Reosengard was cut down trying to make it 4-0 on the same play at home.

New York scored its lone run in the fifth, unearned, on a sac fly.

Brodsky capped his strong outing with a strikeout of Fritz Genther and was lifted after 5.2 innings of five-hit ball. He allowed the unearned tally and struck out two against one walk, which was stranded by Michael Foltz Jr. The win for Brodsky was his second, as he came an out away from a second-straight quality start after making one in defeat last Saturday against Lake Erie. Jack grew up about 20 minutes away from Clover Stadium in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Foltz retired all four batters he faced for his hold and Mack Anglin worked his first hold with a clean eighth including a strikeout. Ginn came on for the Wild Things in the ninth and shut the door with a 1-2-3 frame, earning his eighth save in the process.

The win for Washington makes the Wild Things 39-19 on the season. The middle game tomorrow will feature All-Star righty Garrett Cooper for New York against Washington's Brit Kostura, who made a quality start Sunday against Lake Erie in his first pro win. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against the Boulders.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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