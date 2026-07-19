Wild Things Surge Late After Controversial Call, Hold on in Middle Game

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







POMONA, NY - The Washington Wild Things used seven runs in the back third of the game that followed a controversial call in the sixth that allowed New York to take a 5-1 lead to take the middle game from the jaws of defeat and win their 40th of the season, 8-6. New York stranded the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth, with Max Folkman saving Landon Ginn and picking up his first pro save by getting the final out.

Washington struck first in the affair, scoring on a double play in the third off the bat of Kyle Edwards. New York answered in the bottom half on an RBI double by Jason Agresti. The Boulders followed with two in the fourth, a run on a solo homer in the fifth and a run in the sixth on that double by Boyd in the sixth. The ball, which bounced back to Ryan Ford from the corner, appeared to have triangle-bounced in the corner. Washington argued it bounced off the retaining wall in foul ground before kicking back to Ford, unsuccessfully. Tom Vaeth was ejected after the umpires did not discuss the call.

The Wild Things responded in a big way, scoring four to tie it in the seventh as they loaded the bases with nobody out on a double by Jeff Liquori, a single by Caleb Ketchup in the infield and an HBP of Cole Fowler. After an infield fly by Isiais Quiroz, Kyle Edwards grounded an infield hit to the six hole to make it 5-2 and the next batter, Antonio Monroy, tripled in three to tie the game. Monroy ended up stranded at third and the game went to the stretch at 5-5.

In the eighth against All Star reliever Jalon Long, Andrew Czech took the second pitch of the frame over the right field wall for his 17th homer of the season to put Washington back in front at 6-5. Cole Fowler later doubled home Ketchup to make it 7-5. Washington added a tally on a bases-loaded grounder by Liquori in the ninth making it 8-5.

Brit Kostura didn't get a decision in his 5.2 innings of five-run ball. He matched his career high with three punchouts. Colt Anderson relieved Kostura and retired all four that he faced before Washington put him and the team in front in the eighth. Anderson picked up the win and was relieved by Michael O'Hanlon in the eighth. O'Hanlon got two quick outs before being relieved by Michael Foltz Jr., who finished the eighth frame with a strikeout of the tying run at the dish.

Ginn got the first two batters of the ninth before running into trouble as the next four Boulders reached with two outs. Matt Polk singled down to his final strike before an HBP of Agresti was followed by two four-pitch walks. Washington turned to Folkman for his second pro appearance, and on a 3-2 pitch to John Schroeder, Folkman got Schroeder to line to right to end the game, capping the comeback victory for his first pro save.

Washington will aim for the series sweep tomorrow, having won eight in a row on the road, at 4 p.m. The Wild Things will give the ball to lefty Zander Sechrist, who will be activated from the 7-Day Injured List to oppose lefty Alex Barker for the Boulders.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2026

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