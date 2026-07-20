Wild Things Sweep Boulders, Win Ninth in a Row on the Road

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







POMONA, NY - The Washington Wild Things kickstarted Sunday's finale in New York with by beating the rock around the Boulders' yard, as the visitors scored seven times against New York's starter Alex Barker in the first two innings, en route to a sweep-clinching victory at Clover Stadium, 18-5. The win is Washington's ninth straight away from home and 41st on the season in what was game No. 60.

The Wild Things started the game with four in the first inning, scoring two on a Cole Fowler ground ball that went in the books as an error, one on Connor Peek's RBI single and one on a sac fly by Benjamin Rosengard. Zander Sechrist surrendered a first-batter homer in the bottom half but rebounded to get a double play to end the threat with the bases full of Boulders, allowing the game to go to the second at 4-1 Wild Things.

In the second, Washington added three with an RBI single by Billy Sullivan and a sac fly by Anthony Brocato highlighting the frame. The other tally came in on a wild pitch. New York scored its second run in the third on back-to-back doubles by Matt Polk and Jason Agresti, making it 7-2. Neither team plated anything in the fourth.

Both teams scored three times in the fifth as Washington first increased its lead to 10-2 with an RBI triple by Peek, a wild pitch and a run-scoring single by Kyle Edwards. New York scored three on Sechrist in the bottom half and Sechrist left, in line for the win, after that frame. He allowed five runs on seven hits.

Washington scored twice in the sixth on a groundout by Cole Fowler, good for his 50th RBI of 2026, and an RBI double by Peek making it 12-5. The visitors added a four spot in the seventh with an RBI triple by Edwards, a run knocked in by Sullivan, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk issued to Peek. It was 16-5 Washington after seven frames.

Colt Anderson worked two scoreless innings while Washington scored some more. In the eighth, Caleb Ketchup lined a two-run single to left to make it 18-5. Michael O'Hanlon came on for the next frame, recording Washington's season-high fourth double play of the game in the eighth on a line drive to second for two. O'Hanlon went on to finish the game in the ninth.

Washington returns home for a six-game homestand starting with the second $2.50 Tuesday of the season this coming Tuesday, July 21 for the first of three with the Lake Erie Crushers. The first 250 fans will take home a Little George Washington Bobblehead presented by Kuhn's Floor Sanding & Finishing, LLC. All fans can enjoy $2.50 parking, tickets and select food and beverage items are part of the promotion. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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