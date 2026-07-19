Grizzlies Mash in Rubber-Game Victory over Crushers

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







AVON, OH. - The Gateway Grizzlies erupted in the series finale at ForeFront Field on Sunday afternoon, scoring five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good, and piling on insurance late to beat the Lake Erie Crushers 12-4 for their second straight series win wrapping around the all-star break.

Gateway wasted no time getting on the board against the Crushers, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sawyer Smith lined a two-out RBI base hit into center field. Another clutch two-out knock came for the Grizzlies in the top of the fourth from Otto Jones, extending the lead to 2-0 against Lake Erie rookie starter Gauge Lockhart.

Ty Good cruised through his first three innings, shutting the Crushers out with six strikeouts, but got himself into trouble in the bottom of the fourth with three consecutive walks to begin the frame. Lake Erie capitalized on the free passes, taking a 3-2 lead on a two-run single by Chayton Krauss and an RBI fielder's choice to end Good's outing before he could complete four innings.

The Grizzlies immediately regained the lead with a loud response in the top of the fifth, however- Darryl Lee kicked the inning off with a triple, trotting home soon after on a double by Smith to tie the game at 3-3. Smith then stole third base, giving Bryson Horne the ability to retake the lead for Gateway on his sacrifice fly at 4-3. The Grizzlies weren't satisfied with just a one-run lead however, promptly loading the bases with two walks and a hit by Cole Brannen. That's when Jones stepped to the plate, clearing the bases with a triple of his own, and giving the Grizzlies a 7-3 advantage.

With Alec Sparks (1-3) having settled things down on the mound out of the bullpen, Gateway added insurance in the top of the seventh. Brannen plated the eighth run of the game for the Grizzlies with a double before stealing third and scoring on an RBI fielder's choice by Jones. The backstop then scored himself a couple of batters later on Jose Cordoba's sacrifice fly for a healthy 10-3 Gateway lead.

The Crushers got a tally back in the bottom of the seventh, but the Grizzlies wrapped up their business, scoring two more runs in the ninth for the final margin. Jones and Smith jointly led the charge with career days at the plate, with the former driving in a career-best five runs overall, and the latter adding a career-high four hits and three more RBIs.

After an off day on Monday, Gateway will be on the hunt for a third straight victorious road series this week in Florence as the Grizzlies visit the Y'Alls beginning on Tuesday night, July 21. Gage Vailes will toe the rubber to begin the series at Thomas More Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 5:52 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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