Otters Use Big First Inning to Win Series

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (35-23) swung their way to a blowout victory and a series win, taking game three against the Windy City ThunderBolts (29-29) on Sunday evening, 14-6.

Junior Cerda made his second start of the season for the Otters against A.J. Campbell for Windy City.

Evansville made an impact early. After the ThunderBolts scored a run in the top of the first, the Otters responded with seven runs, their highest run total in the first inning all season. Three hits and two errors brought four runs across, capped off with a T.J. Salvaggio three-run home run to make it 7-1 in the first inning.

Windy City would make it closer in the following frames. Both teams traded runs in the fourth inning before the 'Bolts scored two in both the fifth and sixth innings to make it 8-6.

With the ThunderBolts eyeing a comeback, Evansville kicked it into high gear offensively. They brought in four runs in the bottom of the seventh on three hits and two walks to get their six-run lead back at 12-6.

Two more runs would score in the eighth to put the game away, as Alex Valdez and Anthony Tomczak pitched a combined four scoreless innings to give the Otters the series.

Junior Cerda gets his first win as a starter this season with Campbell getting the loss.

The Otters have an off-day tomorrow before a rare six-game series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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