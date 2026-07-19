Offence Erupts Late, Titans Take Rubber Game over Bird Dawgs

Published on July 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans react on base

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans react on base(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans' (31-27) offence erupted in a 14-4 win over the Down East Bird Dawgs (27-32) on Sunday afternoon, picking up 17 hits with six players recording multi-hit games, seeing the team win their third series in a row.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board first as Christian Adams drove in a run to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Michael Fuhrman launched his first home run of the season, a 406-foot shot to centre, to put the Titans ahead 3-1 on the three-run jack.

The Bird Dawgs put up another two runs in the fifth, ending starter Eric Pardino's (ND, 3-4) day. He picked up his shortest appearance since his debut, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out three.

The visitors tied things up in the sixth at four apiece, but the Titans answered right back. Myles Smith knocked in a run on an RBI single, and heads-up baserunning on a fielder's choice helped give Caleb Burr his first professional RBI, making it 6-4.

The Titans put up six massive runs of insurance in the seventh to put the series finale out of reach. Jackie Urbaez smacked an RBI double, AJ Wright picked up a bases-loaded walk, Smith cleared the bases with a three-run triple, and Burr capped off the inning with an RBI single.

In that one inning, AJ Wright tied the Titans' record for four walks in one game, Smith became the first player in team history to hit two triples in one game, and Burr picked up his first professional hit.

The Titans extended their lead in the eighth as Thomas Ferroggiaro drove in a run on an RBI single, and AJ Wright drove in another on a double to make it 14-4.

Liu Fuenmayor (win, 2-0) picked up the win, going one and one-third innings and allowing just one hit, with Jacob King (loss, 0-1) taking the loss.

Jackie Urbaez, Thomas Ferroggiaro, Taylor Wright, Myles Smith, Hunter Stokely, and Michael Fuhrman all picked up multi-hit efforts.

AJ Wright reached base five times, going 1-for-2 with a double, four walks, and two RBI. Myles Smith went 3-for-4 with two triples, a walk, and a career-high five RBI. Hunter Stokely went 3-for-4 with a walk. Michael Fuhrman got the scoring started, going 2-for-4 with a three-run shot.

The Titans finish their season-long, rain-shortened, eight-game homestand with six wins and two defeats.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans hit the road for a six-game road trip with the first of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. The trip will then take the Titans to Trois-Rivières next weekend. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2026

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