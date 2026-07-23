Bats Stay Hot, Titans Cruise to Doubleheader Sweep of ValleyCats

Published on July 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Jackie Urbaez

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Jackie Urbaez(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - Playing their first twin-bill of the campaign, the Ottawa Titans (33-27) slugged their way to a fourth consecutive series win, taking down the Tri-City ValleyCats (25-37) on Wednesday afternoon - winning game one 16-4 and game two by a 10-1 final.

Game One - Ottawa 16, Tri-City 4

Run support early and often, along with a stellar performance on the mound from right-hander Yohanse Morel (win, 2-2), carried the Titans to a win in the series opener.

The Titans' offence posted runs in all but one frame. Myles Smith started the scoring with a first-inning RBI single while Taylor Wright crushed a three-run homer in the second. A Hunter Stokely RBI double and a sac fly from Daniel McElveny in the third added some insurance, while Thomas Ferroggiaro knocked in one with a base hit in the fourth.

Holding a 7-0 lead, the ValleyCats put a runner in scoring position with two out, as Morel left after four and two-thirds. Michael Vilchez failed to record the final out, as four consecutive runners reached, seeing the home side cut into the deficit at 7-4.

In his first professional start since 2023, Morel was spectacular over four and two-thirds, allowing one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out five.

A sixth-inning rally added four extra runs of insurance for the Titans - who then slugged three homers in the seventh to blow it open. Two-run homers from Stokely and Michael Fuhrman set up the second homer of the day from Taylor Wright, who now has tied a career-high with nine long balls this season.

Ted Stuka and Heitor Tokar let the big lead stand up out of the bullpen, giving the Titans the victory in game one.

Taylor Wright went 2-for-5 with two homers, driving in five. Thomas Ferroggiaro and Hunter Stokely picked up two hits each.

Posting a season-high 16 runs in the game, the Titans also walked 16 times.

Game Two - Ottawa 10, Tri-City 1

In a tight affair early, a pair of grand slams from the two longest-tenured rostered players helped the Titans to the doubleheader sweep.

Scoreless through two, the Titans loaded the bases against Luke Delongchamp (loss, 1-3) with nobody out. Jackie Urbaez connected to open the scoring with a grand slam over the right field fence to make it 4-0 on his seventh homer of the season. For Urbaez, the grand slam was the third of his career in Ottawa, the most in franchise history. Loading the bases again in the third inning, Jake Steels drew a free pass, bringing home a run to make it 5-0.

The big lead was enough for Ky Hampton (win, 2-1), who returned from the injured list for the victory. Hampton gave the Titans five innings of one-run ball, allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out three.

AJ Wright ripped his team-leading 11th homer of the year in the sixth for the second grand slam of the game to make it 9-1. The two grand slams in the game mark the first of its occurrence in franchise history.

Urbaez knocked in his fifth run of the game with a seventh-inning single, seeing the Titans eclipse double digits for the third consecutive game.

Against his former team, Liu Fuenmayor tossed two scoreless frames to lock down the victory.

Jackie Urbaez went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI. AJ Wright posted three hits, including a double and a grand slam, knocking in four. Caleb Burr also posted the first multi-hit effort of his career, going 2-for-4.

Over the two games, the Titans outscored the ValleyCats 26-5. The Titans drew a combined 23 walks, while also wearing three pitches.

The two wins in the doubleheader mark the third time in franchise history in which the Titans have swept a twin-bill.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. The trip will then take the Titans to Trois-Rivières over the weekend. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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