Titans Fall in Slugfest to Bird Dawgs

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans in action(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - After a one-hour rain delay, the Ottawa Titans (30-27) dropped the middle game of the series to the Down East Bird Dawgs (27-32) by a score of 8-1 on Saturday night.

With two on and two out in the third, the Bird Dawgs got on the board first as Ali LaPread singled to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

Kaleb Hill (loss, 3-4) started for the Titans and got hardly any run support. The Bird Dawgs added two more runs in the fifth to go up 3-0.

Hill tossed five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Titans finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Jackie Urbaez hit a sacrifice fly for the team's only RBI of the day. The Titans later loaded the bases, but could not add on, stranding them loaded.

The Bird Dawgs plated five more runs over the rest of the game as the Titans worked through five relievers.

Ray White (win, 1-0) picked up the win in his first appearance as a Bird Dawg, going three strong innings.

Jamdrick Cornelia made his Titans debut and struck out two. In total, the pitching staff managed to face the minimum once.

Taylor Wright had the only multi-hit game for the Titans, going 2-for-5. Urbaez had the team's only RBI, and Jake Steels went 1-for-2 with two walks.

The Ottawa Titans end a season-long homestand with the finale of a three-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Next week, the Titans hit the road for a six-game swing with stops in Tri-City and Trois-Rivières. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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