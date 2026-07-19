Zeisler's Two Homers Push Florence Past Mississippi

Published on July 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (30-28) defeated the Mississippi Mud Monsters 6-3 on Saturday night to win the three-game series. The win also ensures that Florence won the season-long nine-game series over Mississippi.

The Y'alls jumped on the board in the first two innings for a 5-0 lead early. Hank Zeisler launched a two-run bomb to right field in the first inning, his eighth homer of the season. Two walks started off the inning for Florence in the second, and Brett Blomquist brought home Tyler Shaneyfelt with an RBI single. With two on and two away, Garrett Broussard punched a two-run single into center to make it 5-0 Y'alls.

Evan Webster took the hill for the Y'alls and was once again sensational. After tossing eight innings last Sunday, Webster came back and fired six shutout innings, allowing only two hits. The performance earned the Louisville alum his league-high eighth win of the season.

Max Whitesell was first out of the pen and surrendered a run in his only inning of work on a bases-loaded wild pitch. Jett Lodes came on in the 8th and fired a scoreless frame to keep things 5-1. Hank Zeisler added another home run in the bottom of the eighth, a solo shot to make it 6-1.

With a five-run lead, Logan Jones entered to close the ballgame. Jones could only get one out, surrendering three hits, including a two-run shot to make it 6-3. Now in a save situation, Florence called upon their All-Star closer, Aidan McEvoy, to finish this game up. McEvoy only needed to face two batters to pick up his league-high 15th save of the season.

Florence and Mississippi will do it again tomorrow for the season finale between the two Midwest squads. RHP Nathan Lawson returns from the injured list for the start tomorrow and will oppose Mississippi's LHP John Walsh. First pitch is set for 1:07 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 18, 2026

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