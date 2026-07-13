Wild Things Close League's First Half with 38th Win in Game 57

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things ended the first half of the 2026 season with a convincing 8-2 win against the Lake Erie Crushers. Washington sits atop both the Central Division and Midwest Conference with a 38-19 record as they head into the All-Star break.

In his third pro start, left-hander Brit Kostura earned his first win and quality start as a professional. The Baldwin Wallace graduate fired six full innings while giving up six hits, two earned runs and striking out three. Kostura ended his outing by retiring the final seven to come to the plate.

Just like today's temperature the Wild Things offense started hot. After struggling to hit Lake Erie's pitchers during yesterday's doubleheader, Washington opened the first inning with four runs. A double from All Star Andrew Czech brought in Connor Peek and Jeff Liquori after their back-to-back walks. Cole Fowler would hit a single of his own shortly after, which scored Anthony Brocato and Czech to give the Wild Things a 4-0 lead.

Washington led off the third inning with four-straight hits. A single by Liquori and a homer un by Brocato made the score 6-2. Czech and Caleb Ketchup each knocked singles up the middle but Crushers pitcher Gauge Lockhart escaped the jam successfully.

In the fifth, the Wild Things picked up another long ball, this one courtesy of centerfielder Caleb Ketchup. Czech added his third hit of the day prior to the homer. It was Ketchup's 10th home run of the year and extended Washington's lead to 8-2.

A relief trio of Chad Coles, Mack Anglin, and Landon Ginn finished the game's last three innings, each picking up at least one strikeout. The Washington relievers only allowed one hit in their combined appearance. Ginn finished the game in style, striking out Crushers leadoff hitter Sebastian Alexander.

For Coles, his 21st appearance of the year will be his last, as he is retiring from the game following tonight's win.

After the All-Star break the Wild Things will travel east to face the New York Boulders for a three-game series beginning on July 17. Washington's four representatives will take the stage at the All-Star festivities in Florence this week, with the Home Run Derby scheduled for Tuesday night and the game Wednesday at Thomas More Stadium.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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