Webster Dominates Joliet

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (28-28) evened the four-game series with a 7-1 win over Joliet on Sunday afternoon, led behind stellar pitching from Evan Webster.

Evan Webster made his second start of the week and delivered one of his best starts of the season. Webster dazzled across a season-high eight innings of work, allowing just five hits and one run, while collecting eight punchouts. The performance earned the Louisville alum his seventh win of the season and ended his first half of the season on a high note.

After being swept in the doubleheader yesterday, Florence bounced back with an all-around fantastic game. Down 1-0 in the third, Florence picked up four runs on three hits and two walks to take the lead. Hank Zeisler started things off with an RBI double to score Milo Rushford, and he was followed by an RBI single from Jackson Tucker. Two batters later, Dillon Baker brought home Tucker and Marcus Brodil with a two-run double down the left field line.

In the sixth, Florence added two more off the bat of Zeisler to take a 6-1 advantage. Zeisler's two hits bring him four knocks away from tying the all-time Florence Franchise Hit Record (322).

Florence added some insurance in the ninth on a double play with the bases loaded to bring home Garrett Broussard and make it 7-1. Logan Jones closed out the ninth to preserve the 7-1 win.

Florence finishes the first half of the season at 28-28, an even .500 record. Florence heads home to prepare for the Y'All-Star Game festivities at Thomas More Stadium, with the Home Run Derby and Mascot Mania on July 14th and the Frontier League Y'All-Star Game on July 15th. The Y'alls have seven players competing in the Y'all Star Game as well as the entire Florence staff managing the Midwest Conference.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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