Miners Versus Evansville Postponed Last Night. Doubleheader Today

Published on July 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners game last night against the Evansville Otters has been postponed, and a doubleheader will take place today with the first game scheduled for 4 PM. It marks the second two game outing for the Miners this season. Kellen Brothers, coming off a career high 12 strikeouts, will toe the rubber for Sussex County in game one while All Star, Rob Hensey, coming off a two hit shutout, will take the ball for game two. Don't miss any of the action! Tune in on the Frontier League Network powered by HTN on hometeamlive.com and live on the Miners Radio Network on mixlr.com/scminers







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2026

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