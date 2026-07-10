Late-Inning Miscues Doom Miners, Miss Chance to Sweep Crushers

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (25-25) lost to the Lake Erie Crushers (23-31), 5-4, on Thursday night at ForeFront Field in Avon, Ohio.

After stranding a runner in scoring position in the first inning, the Miners successfully attacked Crushers starting pitcher Alex Garbrick (0-0) in the second. First baseman Dean Ferrara's two-run triple got the scoring going, then designated hitter Hunter D'Amato made it 3-0 with an RBI triple of his own. Sussex County starter Jackson Balzan (2-4) gave up an extra-base hit in each of his first two innings of work, but no Lake Erie runs scored.

The Crushers got to Balzan in the third with an RBI single by catcher Alfredo Gonzalez. Down 3-1, the hosts once again failed to capitalize with runners on when right fielder Garret Pike popped out to end the half inning with teammates at second and third.

Shortstop Evan Berkey increased the Miners' lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth when he drove in fellow middle infielder Haiden Walters with a single. Balzan struck out a pair in a scoreless fourth inning and delivered a perfect fifth to preserve the visitors' advantage.

In the sixth inning, Sussex County started to unravel: a bunt single by Lake Erie shortstop Jarrod Watkins brought in a run, then a sacrifice fly from first baseman Jacob Tobias cut his squad's deficit to 4-3. Balzan immediately came out for relief pitcher Micah Earwood, who allowed left fielder Sebastian Alexander to bring Watkins home with a single and tie the game at 4-4.

The Miners got a hit in the seventh, but could not pull ahead. The Crushers, on the other hand, grabbed a 5-4 lead thanks to a two-out RBI single by Watkins. Sussex County left two runners aboard in a fruitless eighth inning and went down in order in the ninth to seal the loss.

Despite allowing eight hits, Balzan only conceded two earned runs in five and one-third innings. Reliever Hayden Givens-Craig's scoreless eighth inning made him the only Miners pitcher not to allow any earned runs in this game. Berkey starred for Sussex County on offense; the infielder put together a 3-3 night with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. Ferrara and left fielder Gabriel Maciel each gathered a couple of hits.

Lake Erie relief pitchers Adam Brouwer and Brandyn Sittinger picked up the win and a save, respectively, while Earwood took the loss.

A 25-25 record leaves the Miners in second place in the Atlantic East Division. Sussex County is 3-3 against Midwest Conference opponents this season.

The Miners continue their Midwestern road trip with a three-part series versus the Evansville Otters. Game one is on Friday, July 10th, at 6:35 PM. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for tickets, news, and updates, and follow the Miners on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

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