Mud Monsters Launch Monster Drops Collectible Sticker Program

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are giving fans a new reason to show up, pay attention and collect a little piece of the swamp.

The team has announced the launch of Monster Drops, a new limited-edition collectible sticker program built around select theme nights, big moments and surprise releases during the 2026 season.

The first Monster Drop will be the Ghost Fish sticker, available Thursday, July 23 when the Mud Monsters host Midsummer Halloween - Scream 30th Anniversary at Trustmark Park. The Ghost Fish design is being revealed today on Mud Monsters social media.

Monster Drops are not traditional gate giveaways. Each sticker will be tied to a specific date or moment and available for one day only, while supplies last, with an in-person ticket purchase at the Trustmark Park box office.

Fans will not be able to get Monster Drops online, at the gate or with previously purchased tickets. The program is built around limited releases that fans can only get by coming to the box office on the day of the drop.

"We wanted to create something small, weird, fun and worth collecting," said Assistant General Manager David Kerr. "This is not just about handing someone a sticker. It is about creating a moment. If you have the Ghost Fish sticker, it means you were part of Midsummer Halloween. If you have a surprise drop later in the season, it means you were paying attention when something happened in the swamp."

Each Monster Drop will be limited to 500 stickers. Fans can receive one sticker per transaction with any in-person ticket purchase at the Trustmark Park box office on the day of the drop.

The first wave of Monster Drops will include planned releases tied to remaining Mud Monsters promotional nights, along with at least one surprise drop connected to a player moment, team moment, fan moment or something that naturally happens during the season.

Scheduled Monster Drops include: Thursday, July 23 Ghost Fish Drop Midsummer Halloween - Scream 30th Anniversary vs Evansville Otters, 6:30 PM

Thursday, July 30 Sad Songs & Swamp Things Emo Night vs Schaumburg Boomers, 6:30 PM

Saturday, August 1 Teal Takeover Drop Teal Jersey Giveaway presented by Atmos Energy vs Schaumburg Boomers, 6:01 PM

Sunday, August 16 The 601 Drop 601 Sundays vs Washington Wild Things, 6:01 PM

Thursday, August 27 Never Grow Up Drop Act Like A Kid Night - 30th Anniversary of Hook vs Windy City ThunderBolts, 6:30 PM

Additional surprise Monster Drops may be announced during the season.

The Mud Monsters return home Tuesday, July 21 to open a six-game homestand against the Evansville Otters. The homestand includes Bingo Madness, Swamp Splash Day, Midsummer Halloween, 90s Night Fireworks Friday, Back to School Night and 601 Sundays.

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com or by calling 601-664-7600.

For more information on Monster Drops, upcoming promotions and the full 2026 schedule, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

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