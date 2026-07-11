Grizzlies Erupt Late for Comeback Win in Schaumburg

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SCHAUMBURG, ILL. - Down 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning on Friday night at Wintrust Field against the Schaumburg Boomers, the Gateway Grizzlies tied the score with a clutch RBI hit, and then took the lead for good with a three-run eighth inning before ultimately recording an 8-5 win in the crucial West Division series opener.

The Grizzlies took an early lead on Boomers' starter Ross Thompson thanks to an RBI groundout in the first inning by Jose Alvarez, and made it 2-0 on a two-out RBI single by Cole Brannen in the second. Gateway starter and Chicagoland area native Ben Harris would hold that lead despite dealing with the tying run at least at the plate in every inning he threw, working around six walks with four strikeouts over five innings and keeping his team in front.

It was after Harris departed that the Boomers rallied, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Xander Lovin, with a two-out RBI single by Anthony Calarco giving Schaumburg a 3-2 lead. With two outs in the seventh inning, however, a two-base error by Alec Craig cracked the door open for the Grizzlies, and after Brannen walked, Victor Castillo would break it down, scoring Davie Morgan with an RBI single to knot the score at 3-3.

Claudio Galva (3-2) then held that lead with a clutch scoreless seventh inning of his own, and Gateway would keep the momentum on their side in the eighth, taking the lead for good against Holland Townes (0-2). Alvarez reached second base on a bunt single and a throwing error by Townes, and went to third base on a wild pitch before eventually being driven in on an RBI double by Bryson Horne. Now with Gateway ahead 4-3, Sawyer Smith followed by crushing the big blow of the game, a two-run home run to right-center field that traveled 408 feet into the night, putting the Grizzlies up 6-3.

The Grizzlies would add two insurance runs in the top of the ninth as well with RBIs by Brennan Orf and Horne, and though the Boomers would score both runs right back on a long two-run homer by Calarco, Matt Hickey got the next three batters to ground out to end the game, drawing Gateway even with Schaumburg for second place in the West Division standings with their first come-from-behind win since June 12.

The Grizzlies will go for the series win on Saturday night, July 11, in their penultimate game before the all-star break, sending Ty Good to the mound to duel veteran Buddie Pindel and the Boomers. First pitch at Wintrust Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.







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