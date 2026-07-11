Six Errors Allow Thunderbolts to Overwhelm Mud Monsters in 16-4 Rout

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters on game night

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters on game night(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Defensive troubles haunted the Mississippi Mud Monsters (23-32) as six errors, along with a Windy City ThunderBolts offensive bludgeoning, resulted in a 16-4 blowout loss Friday evening.

After dropping the first series of the six-game road trip, the Mud Monsters looked to get back on the winning side of things in the opening game against the ThunderBolts.

Art Joven took the hill looking to replicate what he did the first time Mississippi took a trip to Ozinga Field.

In Joven's third start of the year on May 20, the southpaw was handed a no-decision but did enough to allow the Mud Monsters to earn the win after going 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

Joven got run support early when Mississippi scored first in the second inning.

After being sat down in order in the first, Samil De La Rosa opened the second by reaching on a walk and Travis Holt put two men on with a single.

Kyle Booker dropped a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position and with Tevis Payne II batting, Windy City starter Tyler Beddinger uncorked a wild pitch to allow De La Rosa to cross with the game's opening run.

Windy City answered in its second chance, however, with a four-spot to take the lead.

The frame started with the first three men all reaching to load the bases, then a sacrifice fly by Tré Hondras followed to tie the game.

Josue Urdaneta singled to give the Thunderbolts the lead before Sandle extended it by one with another sacrifice fly, and a second run-scoring base hit by Justin Fogel put Windy City up by three at 4-1.

In the third, Jack Holman powered the Mud Monsters to within one run after Brayland Skinner singled with one out and Holman lifted a two-run homer over the right-field fence to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

The Thunderbolts had an answer to Mississippi's two-run inning with three Windy City runs scoring in the bottom half of the inning.

First, with one out, Victor Cerny singled and moved to second on a wild pitch before Oscar Serratos notched an RBI base hit to make it a 5-3 game.

A two-out walk to Hondras put two on, and with Urdaneta batting, errors all around allowed Windy City to run all over Mississippi.

Hondras made an attempt to steal second and Victor Diaz's throw from behind the plate allowed Serratos to score from third while Hondras stole second.

Before the next pitch was thrown, Joven made a pickoff attempt on Hondras, who stole third and came in on a throwing error to make it 7-3 in favor of the ThunderBolts.

Mississippi got a run back in the top of the fourth inning after back-to-back walks were issued to Booker and Payne II, and Diaz grounded out to allow Booker to cross, putting Mississippi within three at a 7-4 deficit.

Unfortunately for the Mud Monsters, Windy City doubled its run total in the bottom of the fifth inning, with 7 runs and 11 batters coming to the plate.

Hondras was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out before Urdaneta singled home two runs to make it 9-4.

Later, Diaz made a pickoff attempt on Hondras at third that sailed away from Holt to get Windy City into double-digit territory with a 10-4 score.

Three RBI singles by Fogel, Jared Beebee and Daryl Ruiz got the score to 13 before Cerny doubled home the 14th Windy City run to give the ThunderBolts a 14-4 advantage.

Tristan House entered for Joven, completing the day for the southpaw, who went 4.2 innings, allowing 14 runs, but due to six Mud Monsters errors, only nine of them were earned while coming on 13 hits and three walks.

House remained on the hill in the sixth inning and manager Jay Pecci made a plethora of defensive changes, moving Payne II to catcher in place of Diaz. Nathan Rose entered the game, taking the place of Diaz in the lineup to play shortstop, while Josh Shelly shifted from shortstop to right field.

The Thunderbolts scored two more against House in his full inning of work as both runs came home on outs; a sacrifice fly by Fogel for run number 15 and later an RBI groundout for number 16.

Both offenses were shut down the rest of the way with Connor Langrell tossing a scoreless seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Holman left midway through his fourth at-bat on a 2-2 count due to an apparent injury. Slater Schield entered as a pinch-hitter and went to shortstop on defense, moving Rose to second base and pushing the starting second baseman AJ Fritz over to first base.

Dallas Woolfolk entered and pitched a scoreless eighth inning to hold the score and get the game to the top of the ninth.

Mississippi's bats were retired in order in their final chance by Thunderbolts reliever Carter Delaney, closing the book on the 16-4 loss.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.