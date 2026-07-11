ValleyCats Drop Close One at Ottawa
Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
The Tri-City ValleyCats came up short, 4-2, in the first game of a three-game set against the Ottawa Titans on July 10.
Future WRGB meteorologist Ranko Stevanovic lifted a solo homer in the top of the seventh and Max Mandler drove in a run. Kai Moody was 2-for 4 for the ValleyCats.
Adman Mahar went four innings in the start, striking out five and allowing only an unearned run. Newly acquired Wyatt Cameron made his ValleyCats debut with 2.1 innings of shutout ball.
The 'Cats go up against the Titans again tomorrow, but the Tri-City highly encourages fans to utilize TCValleCats.com for tickets to future games. This includes Kids in FREE Day (contact the Box Office) presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union on July 27.
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