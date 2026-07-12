ValleyCats Pitching Throws Six-Hitter in Loss at Ottawa

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Tri-City ValleyCats pitching held the Ottawa Titans to just six hits, but the bats couldn't break through in a 5-1 loss on July 11.

Brayden Jobert did break Eric Pardinho's 11-inning scoreless streak against the ValleyCats with an RBI double in the top of the fourth that drove in David Glancy, but it was one of three hits on the night for Tri-City (22-33).

Chad Gartland held Ottawa (29-25) to just two hits through the first three innings and ended up with two strikeouts on the night. Luis Misla came on for three innings of hitless and scoreless relief.

Pardinho gave up two hits and a run while he struck out two in five innings of work before four Titan relievers - including 2025 ValleyCat Liu Fuenmayor - combined to finish the game.

The ValleyCats finish the first half of the season tomorrow afternoon with the series finale against the Titans.

The ValleyCats highly encourages fans to utilize TCValleCats.com for tickets to future home games. Tri-City returns to action at The Joe with a six-game homestand that starts on July 21 and includes:

Tuesday, July 21 - STRIDE Adaptive Sports Night

Wednesday, July 22 - 11 a.m. start

Thursday, July 23 - Community Heroes (First Responders) Night Presented by National Grid; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Friday, July 24 - Kids in FREE presented by Next Step Federal Credit Union; Hispanic Heritage Night; Los Puentes de Tri-City; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July; Girl Scouts Night; Bark in the Park Presented by Benson's Pet Center

Sunday, July 26 - 5 p.m. start - SouthPaw's Birthday Party; Jewish Heritage Night; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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