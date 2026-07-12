Bird Dawgs Erupt in Eighth to Take 3-2 Series Lead over Boulders
Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, NC - After a two-hour rain delay pushed first pitch to 9 p.m., Axel Andueza delivered six scoreless innings and the Bird Dawgs broke the game open with four runs in the eighth to take a 5-1 victory over the New York Boulders at Historic Grainger Stadium Saturday night, moving Down East into a 3-2 series lead and improving to 26-30.
Jacob Corson gave the Bird Dawgs an early edge with a solo homer to right field in the first before the game settled into a pitching duel.
New York tied it in the seventh on a Julian Boyd RBI double to make it 1-1, but the Bird Dawgs answered emphatically in the eighth as Kalae Harrison doubled in the go-ahead run, Christian Adams added an RBI single, and Yeniel Laboy capped the frame with a two-run single to close out the 5-1 final.
Andueza was outstanding, holding New York to one run on six hits over six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Larry De Jesus (1-1) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief.
Garrett Cooper was equally impressive for New York, allowing just one run on three hits over seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Jalon Long (4-2) took the loss, surrendering four runs on two hits over Ã¢..." of an inning.
The Bird Dawgs (26-30) look to close out the series Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn
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Down East Bird Dawgs' Axel Andueza on the mound
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