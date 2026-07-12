Slammers Sweep Doubleheader Behind Offensive Outbursts

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers earned a doubleheader sweep over the Florence Y'alls, taking the opener 8-3 before securing a 5-2 victory in the nightcap at Slammers Stadium.

In game one, Florence struck first with a run in the second inning before adding two more in the fourth to build a 3-0 advantage.

The Slammers answered in fashion in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Cerny sparked the rally with a leadoff single before Kadon Morton and Ivan Dahlberg each reached to load the bases. Jackson Valera brought home two runs with a single to left, cutting the deficit to one.

After Jackson Beaman doubled home Patrick Ward to tie the game, Cam Suto delivered the biggest swing of the afternoon. The first baseman launched a three-run home run to left field, scoring Jackson Valera and Beaman to cap an eight-run inning and put Joliet in front 8-3.

The Slammers' pitching staff took over from there, holding the Y'alls scoreless over the final three innings to secure the victory.

The nightcap featured a much tighter contest as both teams traded runs throughout the early innings. Florence and Joliet each scored in the second, third, and fourth innings, leaving the game tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The Slammers take control in their half of the inning. Consecutive singles by Cam Suto and Peyton Carr, followed by a fielder's choice from Kadon Morton, put the go-ahead run just 90 feet away. Brandon Heidal and Ian Battipaglia then drew back-to-back walks, forcing in two runs and giving Joliet a 4-2 advantage.

Joliet added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Peyton Carr hit a solo home run to right field. Another strong pitching performance to close out the 5-2 victory, completing the doubleheader sweep and securing the series over the Y'alls.

The Slammers and Florence will close out the series tomorrow for Italian Heritage Day at Slammers Stadium with a 1:05 pm first pitch.

By Tori Zalewski







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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