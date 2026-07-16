Mystery Promotion Revealed - Hometown Legend Jesse Barfield Returns to Joliet for Special Celebration

Published on July 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers have officially revealed on Friday, July 31, the Slammers, in conjunction with the City of Joliet, will welcome hometown baseball legend Jesse Barfield back to the city where his baseball journey began for a celebration honoring his remarkable career and impact on the Joliet community.

A Joliet native, Barfield began his baseball journey with Joliet's own Belmont Little League before going on to enjoy a distinguished 12-year Major League career. A two-time Gold Glove Award winner, he established himself as one of baseball's premier right fielders, and his return to Joliet provides a special opportunity for fans of all generations to celebrate one of the city's most accomplished athletes while inspiring the next generation of local ballplayers. His statue has stood outside Slammers Stadium as a tribute to his accomplishments and connection to the Joliet community.

Prior to the evening's game, The Slammers and The City of Joliet will host a special ceremony to unveil a new plaque rededicating the Jesse Barfield statue located outside Slammers Stadium, further recognizing his contributions to the community and the game of baseball.

"Joliet has a proud baseball tradition, and it's always exciting to welcome legends of the game to our community," said Mayor Terry D'Arcy. "Jesse Barfield's accomplishments on, and off, the field have inspired countless fans, and we're honored to celebrate his legacy alongside the Slammers. I encourage everyone to come out on July 31 to enjoy a great night of baseball and be part of this special tribute."

Fans attending the game will be part of the celebration from the moment the Slammers open the gates. The first 1,000 fans entering the ballpark will receive an exclusive Jesse Barfield Replica Statue, created to commemorate the occasion and one of Joliet's greatest baseball ambassadors.

Barfield will also participate in a special in-game autograph session from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the left field concourse, giving fans a chance to meet the hometown legend and celebrate his return to Joliet.

"This is exactly the type of night our organization loves to create," said Night Train Veeck, Executive Vice President of the Joliet Slammers. "Jesse Barfield's baseball journey started on the fields of Belmont Little League before taking him all the way to the Majors, and that's a story every young player in our community can look up to. It's incredibly special to celebrate not only everything Jesse accomplished on the field, but also the pride Joliet continues to have in one of its own. We're grateful to be in such a fun position to welcome Jesse home and create a memorable evening for our fans and community."

As an added tribute, the Slammers will offer complimentary tickets to anyone named "Jesse." Fans simply need to visit the Slammers Box Office with a valid photo ID to claim their free ticket.

The newly revealed Jesse Barfield Night will take place at Slammers Stadium on Friday, July 31st against the New York Boulders with first pitch set at 6:35pm.

Single game, season, group, and suite packages are available for the 2026 season! To see the full 2026 promotional schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today!







Frontier League Stories from July 16, 2026

Mystery Promotion Revealed - Hometown Legend Jesse Barfield Returns to Joliet for Special Celebration - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.