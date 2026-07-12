Florence Drops Both in Doubleheader

Published on July 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (27-28) dropped both games of the doubleheader in Joliet, falling 8-3 in game one and 5-2 in the nightcap. Florence falls below .500 for the first time since May 22nd.

Florence struck first in game one when Dillon Baker ripped an RBI single to score Marcus Brodil and make it 1-0. Brodil returned the favor and belted his seventh homer of the season, a two-run blast to right field to take a 3-0 in the fourth.

John Girard made his professional debut on the mound and was lights out in his first four innings, only allowing one baserunner. His line changed in the fifth when Joliet tagged him for eight runs on six hits before he was removed. Girard was dealt the loss and finished with an unfortunate line of 4.2 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits with three punchouts.

Down 8-3 with just two innings left in the seven-inning doubleheader, the Y'alls couldn't cross home again and fell to Joliet 8-3.

In the nightcap, CJ Blowers made his Florence debut on the mound, pitching against his former ballclub. Blowers pitched a scoreless opening frame before allowing runs in the next three innings. The 2025 All-Star was pulled in the fourth with the bases loaded and nobody out, finishing with three complete frames and four runs with five walks.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Florence tied things with an RBI single off the bat of Garrett Broussard to score Tyler Shaneyfelt. Down 2-1 again in the fourth, Brodil delivered again with an RBI single to score Zade Richardson and tie the game at 2-2. The offense fell asleep after that and didn't receive another hit until the top of the seventh.

Will Carsten limited the damage in the bottom of the fourth and finished with two innings and four strikeouts, allowing a solo homer in the fifth. Jett Lodes struck out the side in the sixth to end the night for Florence pitching.

The Y'alls and Slammers return for the finale of the four-game series Sunday afternoon. Florence will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound for the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch scheduled for 12:50 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2026

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