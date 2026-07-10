Florence Continues Slide, Swept at Home

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-26) were swept at home by Washington after falling 12-5 on Thursday night. The Y'alls return to a .500 record for the first time since May 29th.

Casey Bargo took the hill for Florence, hoping to stop a surging Washington team and prevent a sweep. Bargo wasn't helped by the defense in the second and allowed four runs, one earned, to give Washington the early 4-0 lead.

The offense added some pop in the bottom of the second when Marcus Brodil and Jackson Tucker roped back-to-back jacks to cut the deficit to two. The tides turned, and Florence was helped by some Washington mistakes in the third to tie the game at 4-4. Hank Zeisler brought home Zach Beadle on a groundout, and Garrett Broussard stung an RBI double into the gap to score Milo Rushford.

Both teams exchanged some more poor defense in the fourth. Bargo walked the leadoff batter, a passed ball from Beadle moved the runner into scoring position, and a sacrifice fly brought him home to give Washington the lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Tucker led off with a double, tried to steal third, and was brought home when the catcher's throw ended in left field to tie the game at 5-5.

While the defense didn't help Bargo tonight, it was the long ball that would chase him from the game in the fifth. After getting two outs, Bargo allowed back-to-back homers to give Washington a 7-5 lead. The Corbin, KY native allowed seven runs, four earned, on five hits, three homers, across 4.2 innings of work.

Travis Phelps was able to escape the inning but couldn't in the sixth, walking two batters with one away before being pulled. Jake Lynch entered with runners at the corners, walked the first batter he faced, and then threw two wild pitches to bring home two runs. Washington scored three in the inning and took a 10-5 lead, all without a hit.

The Y'alls were once again silenced by the bullpen, and this time it was Michael O' Hanlon who tossed five scoreless innings of relief. Florence couldn't mount any offense late and fell 12-5. Will Carsten was a bright spot, tossing a 1-2-3 scoreless frame in his season debut.

The Florence Y'alls will regroup and head to Joliet for a four-game series with the Slammers. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos draws the start for Florence with the first pitch set for 7:35 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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