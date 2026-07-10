Grizzlies' Bats Go Quiet in Loss to Evansville

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies could not rally their bats on Thursday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, dropping their final home game before the all-star break to the Evansville Otters by a score of 4-2 to sink to five games under .500 and 14-15 in Sauget.

Gage Vailes (3-2) was strong once again on the mound, throwing another "quality start." Evansville was able to scratch home the game's first run against him in the top of the third on an RBI groundout before getting two more in the fifth on a T.J. Salvaggio RBI double and wild pitch. But that 3-0 lead was the extent of the damage against the Grizzlies' all-star, as Vailes finished with six innings, three runs allowed and two strikeouts.

The Grizzlies squandered their best run-scoring chance of the night in the bottom of the third inning. With runners on second and third and nobody out against Garret Simpson (6-1), both Victor Castillo and Sawyer Smith struck out before a flyout ended the threat.

The first run instead came in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-1 when Mitchell Sanford opened the inning with a double and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Castillo. Cole Brannen then came through in the bottom of the seventh inning, working an excellent at bat with two outs and paying it off with a long home run to right field to make it a 3-2 game.

Gateway's backend bullpen trio of Andrew Ronne, Matt Hickey, and Julio Ortiz kept the game in reach for the Grizzlies after Vailes' departure, only allowing one run and striking out six combined, but the offense could not muster any additional runs, with Sanford's drive to right field being caught on the track with a man on base to end the game.

The loss is the Grizzlies' ninth in their last 10 home games overall, and they will seek a bounce-back effort when they complete their pre-All-Star Break schedule with a road series against the Schaumburg Boomers this weekend. Chicagoland native Ben Harris will kick off the series on the mound on Friday, July 10 against Boomers right-hander Ross Thompson, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from Wintrust Field.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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