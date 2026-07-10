Cook and Boomers Blank Windy City

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Cole Cook faced just four batters over the minimum and tossed a complete game shutout as the Schaumburg Boomers blanked the Windy City ThunderBolts 7-0 to win two-of-three in the mid-week series.

Cook set the tone from the outset of the game by twirling a 1-2-3 first. The left-hander retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced. The Boomers gave Cook all the support he would need with three runs in the third. Christian Fedko and Alec Craig started the inning with singles. Kellum Clark recorded an infield single to score Fedko and give the Boomers the lead. Banks Tolley coaxed a bases loaded walk to make the score 2-0 and Alex Calarco lifted a sacrifice fly. Craig connected on a two-run homer in the fourth, his first of the season. Kyle Fitzgerald tallied an RBI single in the fifth and stole home in the eighth to account for the final.

Cook allowed just five hits while issuing one walk to go with seven strikeouts. Cook finishing with just over 100 pitches in the shutout. The defense turned a pair of double plays behind Cook, who is in his third season with the team. Schaumburg finished with 12 hits in the win. Craig, Clark, Tolley, Fedko and Anthony Calarco all notched a pair of hits. The shutout was the second of the season for the Boomers.

The Boomers (25-28) return home on Friday to begin the final series prior to the All-Star break. Gateway will visit for Jurassic Ballpark which features a Jurassic Ballpark Stadium Replica giveaway for the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Residential Heating and Cooling. The night will also feature a dinosaur exhibit near the Kids Zone presented by Ascension Health along with specialty jerseys. RHP Ross Thompson (6-2, 5.08) is the scheduled starter. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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