Hill Added to 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced left-handed pitcher Kaleb Hill as an addition to the Atlantic Conference roster for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game in Florence, Kentucky, home of the Florence Y'alls, on Wednesday, July 15.

Hill will join infielder AJ Wright, right-handed pitcher Eric Pardinho, and right-handed pitcher Brett Garcia as the Titans' representatives at next week's festivities.

Hill, 26, is in his second season in Ottawa and will make his first career appearance at an All-Star Game next week. The lefty is 3-3 over 11 starts this season, tossing to a 4.03 ERA across 60.1 innings pitched - walking 33 and striking out 43. Hill recorded four consecutive quality starts from June 11 to June 21, going 2-1 over five starts in June. He has gone six innings or more in six of 11 outings this season, allowing three runs or fewer in seven starts.

In 29 appearances (10 starts) in 2025, Hill went 6-3 with a 3.61 ERA across 72.1 innings pitched - walking 40 opposing hitters while striking out 60. His six wins ranked fourth on the Club while holding the fifth-best earned run average.

Over his final three starts, Hill registered a pair of victories while allowing just four runs (two earned) across 16.2 innings pitched. In relief, he was asked to get more than three outs on five occasions and held opponents off the board in 12 outings. Hill set a career high with eight strikeouts in his Titans debut in Washington on May 13 and fanned a combined 19 over his first three starts of the season. The best start of Hill's young professional career came on August 12 at home versus Florence, going eight scoreless frames, allowing just two hits in a victory.

The left-hander joined the Titans off waivers from the Gateway Grizzlies late in Spring Training, in which he made his professional debut during the 2024 campaign. Appearing 12 times for the Grizzlies (five starts, seven in relief), Hill went 2-1 with a 6.32 ERA over 37 innings - walking 28 and striking out 27.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product compiled four solid college baseball campaigns, starting at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, Mississippi), then playing two years at Charleston Southern University (Charleston, South Carolina), and finishing at Georgia Gwinnett College (Lawrenceville, Georgia) from 2019 to 2024. In 62 collegiate contests (32 starts, 30 in relief), the 6-foot-4 lefty-hander was a lifetime 20-10 with a 4.36 ERA - walking 102 and fanning 235 in 221 career innings.

The Titans' four All-Star selections mark the most that the Club has had named to the Frontier League All-Star Game since a record five in the inaugural 2022 season.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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