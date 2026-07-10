Otters Take Finale, Win Fourth Straight Series

Published on July 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (32-19) won their fourth straight series, taking game three of the series against the Gateway Grizzlies (24-27) on Thursday night, 4-2.

Garret Simpson and Gage Vailes both pitched well as the game countered a heavy-scoring opening pair of games this series.

The Otters struck first in the third inning when Sam Linscott hit a groundout that scored J.J. Cruz from third base.

They would extend the lead in the fifth inning. T.J. Salvaggio doubled to bring in Blake Robertson, then would come in himself after Vailes threw a wild pitch.

Down 3-0, Gateway got a run back on a Victor Castillo sacrifice fly before a solo home run in the seventh inning made it a one-run game.

Evansville got a big insurance run in the ninth inning when Robertson hit a solo home run, his fifth long ball of the season.

The bullpen was great yet again for Evansville. Despite the Brannen home run, it was the combination of Anthony Tomczak, Alex Valdez and Nate Wohlgemuth who kept the Otters in the game.

Wohlgemuth entered for the ninth inning and converted his first save of the season and fifth in an Otters uniform.

The Otters start the second half of the Frontier League season on a high note and are now 33-19, 14 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Evansville heads back home for one more three-game series before the All-Star break. They will be playing an Atlantic Conference team for the first time this season in the Sussex County Miners starting tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2026

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