Castillo's Six RBI Catapult Otters to Middle Game Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (31-19) turned the tables in a game-two victory against the Gateway Grizzlies (24-27) on Wednesday afternoon, 16-5.

Ben Petschke got the start for the Otters against Blake Peyton, but both starters had shorter days than imagined.

Peyton came out after only one inning, while Petschke got through three before getting taken out of the game. It became a battle of the bullpens early in game two.

Evansville scored one in the first inning and one in the third, but Gateway tied the game at two in the bottom half of the third inning. The Otters took the lead back in the fourth to make it 3-2.

Everything unraveled for Gateway pitching in the sixth inning. After a leadoff home run from Sam Linscott, Jake Burcham got the first two outs of the inning. The next ten Otters would reach on five hits and five walks, with seven more runs coming in to score to make it a blowout 11-2.

With infielder Davie Morgan pitching in the eighth inning, Evansville would bring in five more runs, capped off by a bases-clearing triple by LG Castillo. His six RBI today are the most by an Otter in a game this season.

Gateway's pitching staff finished with 15 walks, the most by an Otters opponent this season. All ten hitters walked at least once for Evansville. Eight of the nine pitchers used by the Grizzlies walked at least one batter.

The Otters finished their 51st game of the season on a high note, ending the first half of 2026 at 32-19.

After falling in the series opener for the third straight series, Evansville attempts to win the final two games to win a third straight come-from-behind series victory. First pitch in the rubber match tomorrow against the Grizzlies is at 6:30 p.m. CT at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.