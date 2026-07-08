Boomers Slug Past Windy City

Published on July 8, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in four consecutive innings and banged out 16 hits in capturing an 11-8 decision over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wintrust Field on Wednesday during the middle game of a split series.

Alec Craig put the Boomers on the board with an RBI infield single in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. Cole Smith followed with a two-run single to make the score 3-0. The lead was short-lived as Windy City plated four in the top of the fifth, three of which came on a two-out three-run homer from Daryl Ruiz. The deficit was just as short lived as the Boomers put four runs of their own on the board in the bottom of the frame. Kyle Fitzgerald tied the game with a double and Will Prater put the Boomers on top for good with a two-run single. The final run of the frame crossed on an error. Windy City did not go away but the Boomers had an answer each time. Banks Tolley connected on a two-run homer in the sixth and Kellum Clark posted a two-run single in the seventh.

Cole Zaffiro posted his longest outing of the season, working into the fifth of a no-decision. Zaffiro struck out a season high six in the win. Kyle Moore earned the victory in relief, tossing 3.1 innings. Holland Townes closed the door with a perfect ninth to tally his second save. Tolley led the offense with three hits, falling a triple shy of the cycle. All nine members of the lineup tallied a hit. Christian Fedko reached four times from the ninth slot in the order as the Boomers also drew six walks.

The Boomers (24-28) conclude the split series with Windy City on Thursday night back in the south suburbs at 6:35pm. LHP Cole Cook (2-6, 5.70) is scheduled to start for the Boomers opposite RHP Liam Hohenstein (0-1, 5.75). The team returns home on Friday to play the final series before the All-Star break. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2026

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