Calarco Homers Twice But Boomers Drop Opener with Washington

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Reigning Frontier League MVP Anthony Calarco drilled a pair of homers but it wasn't enough as the Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 9-6 loss to the Washington Wild Things in the opener of a holiday weekend series at Wintrust Field on Friday night.

Washington put single runs on the board in the third and fourth to build a 2-0 edge. The Boomers responded in a big way with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 5-2. Christian Fedko led off the inning with a walk before Calarco tied the game with the first of his two homers, a line drive two-run blast over the wall in right. Cole Smith delivered a three-run double with two outs later in the frame to put the Boomers ahead. Washington put up five runs themselves in the top of the fifth, all of which came with two outs to open a 7-5 advantage. Calarco connected on his second homer with one out in the bottom of the inning, an opposite field shot to bring the Boomers within 7-6. Washington added runs in the sixth and ninth to tally the win. Schaumburg brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not equalize the contest.

Cole Cook worked five innings and suffered the loss. Aaron Glickstein, Jack Snyder and Caleb Riedel did not allow an earned run over the final three innings of the contest. Smith finished with three hits, doubling twice. Calarco finished with two hits and three RBIs. The Boomers tallied eight hits in the contest.

The Boomers (23-25) will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday night with the middle game against Washington. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Patriotic Coop Bobblehead courtesy of Rent Rite. The night will also feature a fireworks supershow. RHP Ross Thompson (6-2, 4.44) is scheduled to make the start for the Boomers. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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