Boomers Drop Opener at Windy City in Extras
Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were just 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and dropped a 4-3 decision in extra innings to the Windy City ThunderBolts on the road Tuesday night as the teams began a split series.
Windy City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning behind three consecutive singles. The Boomers were able to tie the game in the third, taking advantage of two errors as Alec Craig crossed the plate on an error as Cole Smith stole second. Windy City took the lead back immediately in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back doubles. The contest slowed down as both pitchers settled into the game. Another error allowed the Boomers to tie the game in the top of the seventh when Will Prater crossed the plate on a two-out error. Schaumburg grabbed their lone lead of the game in the eighth. Anthony Calarco led off with a double and scored on a single from Kellum Clark. Windy City tied the game with one out in the bottom of the inning but All-Star Caleb Riedel induced a double play ball with the bases loaded to keep the game even. Schaumburg was unable to score the go-ahead run in the 10th and Windy City won the game on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.
Cole Smith tallied two hits for the Boomers in the loss. Schaumburg, who played an extra-inning game for the second time, totaled eight hits. Derek Salata put together one of his best performances of the season, working six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Tanner Shears suffered the loss.
The Boomers (23-28) have hit the mid-point of the season and will continue the split series early on Wednesday with an 11:00am morning game at Wintrust Field. RHP Cole Zaffiro (0-2, 7.42) is the scheduled starter for the Day Camp Day presented by Aimbridge Hospitality. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.
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