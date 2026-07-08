Back-And-Forth Battle Ends in Sudden-Death Loss for the Slammers
Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers battled back three separate times, but ultimately fell to the Mississippi Mud Monsters, 6-5, in a sudden-death finish at Slammers Stadium.
Mississippi struck first with a three-run second inning, but Joliet tied up the game in the bottom of the fourth by bringing in a run each inning.
The back-and-forth battle continued throughout the evening as the Slammers erased another deficit in the seventh inning, keeping the game within reach.
After the Mud Monsters regained the lead in the top of the 10th, Joliet answered once again. Cam Suto came around to score on a Mississippi throwing error against the third-baseman, tying the game yet again at 5-5 and sending the game to the Frontier League's sudden-death tiebreaker.
Mississippi ultimately pushed across the deciding run in the tiebreaker to hand the Slammers a hard-fought loss.
Game two of the series will take place tomorrow night at Slammers Stadium with a scheduled 6:35 pm first pitch.
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